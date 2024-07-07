Support truly

Wimbledon’s Royal Box is known for hosting a starry guest list – and there are plenty of familiar faces in the stands on day seven.

They will be watching as Emma Raducanu faces the qualifier Lulu Sun aiming to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final, after taking the decision to pull out of her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray due to wrist soreness.

Earlier this week, Murray thanked Wimbledon organisers for an “emotional” farewell ceremony after his final appearance in the Championships began with a defeat alongside his brother Jamie in the men’s doubles.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like last year when American musician Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among her fans when she appeared at the men’s singles final not wearing her wedding ring.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats. Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Many celebrities are returning guests, like Beckham and his mother Sandra, while new generations of actors and public figures are inducted into the Wimbledon VIP world each year.

Find out all of the familiar faces in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, below:

Day seven

open image in gallery Mary Berry at Wimbledon 2024 ( PA )

Wimbledon’s first weekend saw familiar faces from the entertainment industry seated in the Royal Box. On day seven, former Bake Off judge Mary Berry attended the tournament with her daughter Annabel Bosher. Also seated for the action was Magic Mike’s Last Dance actor Salma Hayek, Love Actually director Richard Curtis and Pointless presenter Richard Osman.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan also stepped out with her proffessional rugby player husband Kenny, who she recently revealed she had threatened to leave during a menopause “meltdown”.

Day six

open image in gallery Leah Williamson at Wimbledon 2024 ( PA )

As is tradition on the middle Saturday of the tournament, Wimbledon day six has seen a long list of Olympians and sports stars seated in the Royal Box.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who stepped out with his wife Cristina Serra, England cricket captain Ben Stokes and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, who attended with her father David, all arrived at The All England Lawn Tennis Club to see the action on centre court.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola with his wife Cristina Serra at Wimbledon 2024 ( PA )

To continue the sports star filled guest list, Olympic gold medalist Jessica Ennis, cricketer Joe Root, and cyclists Laura Kenny and Chris Hoy also made an appearance.

Day five

open image in gallery Marcus Wareing and his wife Jane at Wimbledon 2024 ( PA )

Today’s Royal Box guests include Dustin Hoffman, Marcus Wareing, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Emily Eavis.

The Graduate actor Dustin Hoffman attended with his wife Lisa. Meanwhile, the celebrity chef arrived at the tournament alongside his wife Jane and Glastonbury Festival organiser Eavis arrived off the back of another successful year at Worthy Farm, which saw headline sets from Dua Lipa and SZA.

Day four

open image in gallery Carole and Michael Middleton at Wimbledon 2024 ( Zac Goodwin/PA Wire )

Thursday’s VIP attendees included Bear Grylls and the Princess of Wales’ parents. The 50-year-old adventurer and TV presenter attended alongside his wife Shara while Carole Middleton stepped out for the tennis alongside Kate’s father Michael.

Day three

open image in gallery Theresa May and her husband Phillip at Wimbledon 2024 ( Getty Images )

Wednesday saw Theresa May and tennis star Maria Sharapova in the stands. The former prime minister, who served from 2016 to 2019, attended alongside her husband Phillip. Meanwhile, former world number one tennis player Sharapova took a seat alongside her fiancé, British businessman Alexander Gilkes.

Day two

open image in gallery Cliff Richard and Sir Trevor McDonald at Wimbledon 2024 ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Wimbledon’s second day saw Sir Cliff Richard, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon all watching the tennis drama unfold.

Richard, who is a regular face among the crowds, was joined by his friend and ITN newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald. Meanwhile, 55-year-old rocker Grohl was joined by his wife and director, Jordyn Blum and Duran Duran’s Le Bon took a seat beside them.

Day one

open image in gallery David Attenborough and David Beckham at Wimbledon 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Monday’s crew of A-listers were a familiar crowd, including David Attenborough, Baroness Floella Benjamin and David Beckham.

The 98-year-old Planet Earth presenter and his daughter Susan have made a tradition of attending the games together over previous tournaments. Meanwhile, former England footballer Beckham is known for bringing along his mother, Sandra, to the tennis championships each year.