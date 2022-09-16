Live updates: 14-hour wait to see queen lying in state
Thousands of mourners are standing in line for at least 14 hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while she lies in state in London
Live updates: 14-hour wait to see queen lying in stateShow all 11
LONDON — Thousands of mourners are standing in line for at least 14 hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while she lies in state in London.
Authorities said Friday the designated line was about 5 miles (8 kilometers) long, snaking along the banks of the River Thames, with more than 500 portable toilets available and some 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any given time.
Preparations are continuing for the queen’s state funeral in the British capital on Monday, when royalty and heads of state from around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people attending the service in Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were due to visit Wales on Friday.
They were due in Cardiff for a service at Llandaff cathedral, later going to the Welsh parliament and Cardiff castle.
They previously visited to Scotland and Northern Ireland, the other nations making up the United Kingdom.
