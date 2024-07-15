Jump to content

Watch live: RNC takes place in Wisconsin where Trump will accept Republican nomination

Lucy Leeson
Monday 15 July 2024 18:53
Watch live as the Republican National Convention takes place in Wisconsin on Monday (15 July) where Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend this year’s RNC, a matter of hours after surviving a dramatic attempt on his life.

The former president told Fox News that he’s planning on making his VP announcement today.

Ohio Senator JD Vance is one of three frontrunners in the race to be Trump’s running mate – the others are Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Both are in Milwaukee for the RNC and they’re set to address the convention this week.

