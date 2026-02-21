Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest: Stopping former prince from becoming king is ‘right thing to do’, minister says

Stopping former prince from becoming King is 'right thing to do', minister says

Removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession is the “right thing to do”, a cabinet minister has said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions, defence minister Luke Pollard said “British values” point towards ensuring Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who is currently eighth in line to the throne, cannot ever become king.

He said the government had "absolutely" been working with Buckingham Palace on the plans to stop the former prince from "potentially being a heartbeat away from the throne".

The move would require an Act of Parliament and the agreement of other countries which share the UK monarch.

Calls have grown for the former prince to relinquish his position following his arrest on Thursday, with Sir Keir Starmer’s government reportedly considering legislation to remove him.

On Thursday, the disgraced former prince was released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police is investigating claims that while serving as the UK’s trade envoy, he shared sensitive information with disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.