Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest: Stopping former prince from becoming king is ‘right thing to do’, minister says
It comes as the prime minister weighs up introducing legislation to remove the former prince from the line of succession
Removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession is the “right thing to do”, a cabinet minister has said.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions, defence minister Luke Pollard said “British values” point towards ensuring Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who is currently eighth in line to the throne, cannot ever become king.
He said the government had "absolutely" been working with Buckingham Palace on the plans to stop the former prince from "potentially being a heartbeat away from the throne".
The move would require an Act of Parliament and the agreement of other countries which share the UK monarch.
Calls have grown for the former prince to relinquish his position following his arrest on Thursday, with Sir Keir Starmer’s government reportedly considering legislation to remove him.
On Thursday, the disgraced former prince was released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Thames Valley Police is investigating claims that while serving as the UK’s trade envoy, he shared sensitive information with disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.
Mountbatten-Windsor's 'one luxury' in police custody
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on the morning of his 66th birthday, spending the entire day inside Aylsham police station in Norfolk.
He was reportedly allowed just “one luxury” while being quizzed by detectives - a cup of Yorkshire tea.
A source told The Sun: "There's two types of tea at Aylsham — Yorkshire Tea the cops take in for themselves and bland, tasteless vending machine tea.
"What you get depends on how the officers on the day feel. It's hard to imagine they served Andrew anything other than the good stuff, particularly if he was behaving well as you would expect."
Yorkshire Tea has a royal warrant, meaning it is officially supplied to King Charles. The source added: "It's hard not to see the irony that he was left sipping on a royal brew warranted by his brother. You couldn't make it up."
Arrest operation kept 'top secret' in days before
The operation behind Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest was reportedly kept top secret in the days before, with even officers in the station only warned a “notable person” would be coming in.
A source, speaking to The Sun, said: "This raid was planned days in advance and the fact they knew it was his birthday and went ahead shows they were doing their jobs properly — policing without fear or favour. It shows nobody is above the law."
Comment: After the scandal of Andrew, the royals owe us transparency about their finances
Davey: Lib Dems would support legislation to remove Mountbatten-Windsor from line of succession
Liberal Democrats would support legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession, party leader Sir Ed Davey has said.
Speaking to the Press Association at the Scottish Liberal Democrats conference in Edinburgh, he was asked if he would back legislation for the move if it was brought forward in Parliament.
He said: "Yes it is. I think it would be intolerable for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to succeed to the Crown.
"It's not not as remote as some people think - if you look at a few tragedies."
He added: "So we have to take action. Clearly, we want to make sure that action in no way prejudices the police investigation. That's absolutely critical."
Sir Ed continued: "You've got to remember the victims of Epstein and the people who went to his island, those women and girls. They should be at the forefront of our minds as we think about these things."
It’s up to William and Kate to rebuild royals’ integrity after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal, PR expert says
The Prince and Princess of Wales face taking on the of rebuilding the “integrity of the royal family” damaged by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a PR expert has said.
Future monarchs William and Kate will need to make their vision for the institution, now in what some have suggested is its worst crisis for 90 years, clear in order to rebuild public trust.
Stopping former prince from becoming King is 'right thing to do', minister says
Removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession is the “right thing to do,” a cabinet minister has said.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions on Friday night Luke Pollard MP said British values “point in the direction” of removing Mr Mountbatten-Windsor from "potentially being a heartbeat away from the throne".
He said this was "something that I hope will enjoy cross party support, but its right that that is something that only happens when the police investigation concludes".
Watch: Andrew ‘was never a prince’ say Virginia Giuffre’s family after UK police arrest
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie said to be in 'crisis talks' with King
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly “very distressed” and “utterly horrified” following their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.
The pair are said to be in “crisis talks” with each other and the King, who remains “fiercely protective” of them, a source told the Daily Mail.
How the royal family is weathering its worst crisis in 90 years
The royal family is continuing its duties amidst what experts have called its “worst crisis in 90 years” following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Thursday.
Both King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen out and about on the day of the arrest, while the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to appear in public on Saturday.
Recap: Six of Sarah Ferguson’s companies wound down after Epstein links revealed
Following Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s arrest on Thursday over allegations of misconduct in a public office, questions linger over what comes next for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Six companies linked to Ms Ferguson are being wound down following the most recent release of Epstein files, Companies House documents show.
It comes after the latest tranche of emails in the Epstein files were released by the US Department of Justice. The emails appear to suggest Ms Ferguson continued a friendship with the paedophile financier after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a child.
In one email, the former duchess appears to say to Epstein: “I am at your service. Just marry me.”
