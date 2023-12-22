Three men in hospital after stabbings near London’s Carnaby Street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have been hospitalised following a triple stabbing near Carnaby Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called just after 3am to a knife fight on Ganton Street, a pedestrianised street famed for its role in Carnaby Stree’s famous festive light display.

Met Police officers, London’s Air Ambulance and paramedics attended the scene and discovered an injured man in his 20s.

Upon conducting a wider search of the area, two more men of a similar age were also discovered with knife wounds.

All three men were taken to hospital and while their injuries were not life-threatening, they all remain there for further treatment.

The Met Police added that one of the men was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Ganton Street runs through Carnaby Street between Marshall Street and Kingly Street. The area is notoriously busy in the run-up to Christmas due to it’s lights and as a prime shopping destination.

A statement from the force read: “Police were called at 03:12hrs on Friday, 22 December to reports of a stabbing at Ganton Street, W1.

“Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene a man was found injured.

“Officers conducted a search of the surrounding area and found two more men also injured. All three had suffered knife wounds.

“The men, all believed aged 20s, were taken to hospitals where their injuries were not life threatening. All three remain in hospital for further treatment.

“One of the men was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.”

Enquiries continue into the incident and police have asked anyone who witnessed this incident or has mobile or dashcam footage to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 765/22DEC.