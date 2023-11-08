Moment London’s Carnaby Street lights up with 2023 Christmas display

London’s Carnaby Street lit up for the festive season on Wednesday (8 November), switching on its 2023 Christmas lights display.

This year, the “Carnaby Universe” installation promises to immerse shoppers in “vibrant neon spheres of colour and light waves” that create “a moving vortex” on the famous street.

A shopping and dining party also took place during the festive launch, with over 100 brands, restaurants and bars coming together to offer an evening of promotions alongside live music and entertainment.

The event was due to take place last Thursday but was delayed due to a number of severe weather warnings.