The National Crime Agency is racing to establish whether the suspect in the Clapham chemical attack could be receiving help from an organised crime group to evade capture, after being drafted in to help with the policemanhunt, it has been reported.

The development was reported in The Times as the hunt for Abdul Ezedi approached its fifth day, with the fresh involvement of the Border Force also suggesting that police fear the fugitive could attempt to flee the country. The convicted sex offender was last seen exiting Tower Hill Station at 9.33pm on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police is offering a £20,000 reward for information which leads to Ezedi’s capture. He is the lone suspect in the akaline attack on a mother and her two children in Lessar Avenue on Wednesday evening, which left 12 people with injuries.

The woman remains in a critical condition and is facing life-changing injuries. One witness told The Times on Sunday that they believed the woman’s three-year-old daughter would have died if his partner had not “lunged in and tackled” the attacker.