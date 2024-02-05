Clapham chemical attack – live: Police draft in NCA amid ‘fears gang could be helping Ezedi evade capture’
The National Crime Agency is racing to establish whether the suspect in the Clapham chemical attack could be receiving help from an organised crime group to evade capture, after being drafted in to help with the policemanhunt, it has been reported.
The development was reported in The Times as the hunt for Abdul Ezedi approached its fifth day, with the fresh involvement of the Border Force also suggesting that police fear the fugitive could attempt to flee the country. The convicted sex offender was last seen exiting Tower Hill Station at 9.33pm on Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police is offering a £20,000 reward for information which leads to Ezedi’s capture. He is the lone suspect in the akaline attack on a mother and her two children in Lessar Avenue on Wednesday evening, which left 12 people with injuries.
The woman remains in a critical condition and is facing life-changing injuries. One witness told The Times on Sunday that they believed the woman’s three-year-old daughter would have died if his partner had not “lunged in and tackled” the attacker.
Questions around Abdul Ezedi’s stay following sex offence conviction
Questions have been raised around how Abdul Ezedi was able to stay in the country following his sex offence conviction.
Speaking on the Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme on Sky News, education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “I think that (asylum) is something that more than one person is asking.
“My understanding is the home secretary has asked for all the details but this (case) is not really about asylum.”
Shadow digital minister Sir Chris Bryant told the same programme that Ezedi should not have been granted asylum.
Timeline of events - Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Overnight Thursday to Friday
Police carry out a total of five search warrants, at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle.
– Friday
– 3.36pm - Police hold a press conference, giving a timeline of Ezedi’s movements, an update on the condition of the mother and her daughters and issuing new images of Ezedi at King’s Cross underground station.
Commander Jon Savell makes a direct appeal to Ezedi to hand himself into police, so he can get the urgent medical treatment he needs.
– Saturday
– 4.55pm - Police release footage of empty containers with corrosive warnings being found in a raid on an address in Newcastle.
Afghan charity appeals for alkali attack suspect to turn himself in
A charity which helps Afghan nationals in the UK has appealed for alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi to turn himself in.
Ezedi, from the Newcastle area, is thought to have arrived in the UK from Afghanistan on the back of a lorry in 2016, and since claimed to have converted to Christianity, which would have put him at risk following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
He was granted asylum in the UK after two failed attempts and was able to stay in the country despite being convicted of a sex offence in 2018.
In an appeal directly to Ezedi, Darius Nasimi, of the charity the Afghanistan & Central Asian Association, told him to go to a police station “immediately”.
He said: “You have a serious injury that needs to be seen to but, more importantly, you must do the right thing and hand yourself in to police.
“This has gone on for long enough.
“You can contact the charity if you wish and we can speak to you, and work together so that you can help the police with their enquiries.
“Abdul, please contact us as soon as you can, call 999, or go to a police station.”
Timeline of events - Thursday
– Around 9.30am - Scotland Yard says the 31-year-old woman and three-year-old girl have potentially life-changing injuries.
– 1.35pm - Ezedi’s identity is revealed and members of the public are warned to stay away from him.
The Met said it is working with Northumbria Police as the wanted man may be trying to return to the North East.
– 4pm - There was a heightened police presence on Caledonian Road, as unmarked cars with blue sirens could be seen and police vehicles drove around the area.
– 6pm -The image of Ezedi buying a bottle of water is released.
Timeline of events - Wednesday
– 00.15am - Ezedi’s vehicle is seen in Newcastle, where he had been living.
– 6.30am - His vehicle is seen travelling into Tooting, south London.
– 4.30pm - A further sighing of his car is confirmed in Croydon.
– 7pm - He is then seen driving in Streatham.
– 7.25pm -The attack on a 31-year-old woman, believed to be known to Ezedi, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight, takes place in Lessar Avenue.
Ezedi makes off in his car which crashes nearby. He then leaves the vehicle and runs off.
The Metropolitan Police was called to the scene, with 12 people, including five officers, injured.
– 7.33pm - Ezedi boards a train at Clapham South Tube station.
– 7.59pm - He leaves that train at King’s Cross Tube station.
– 8.42pm - He is seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Road. He exits and turns right. He has significant injuries and is believed to have bought a bottle of water.
– 9pm - Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube station and boards a Victoria Line Tube southbound.
-9.10pm - Ezedi arrives at Victoria Station and then boards a District Line Tube eastbound at 9.16pm.
– 9.33pm - The suspect is seen leaving Tower Hill Underground Station in the last recorded sighting of him.
ICYMI - Passerby saved three-year-old girl, witness says
A passerby stopped a fugitive from slamming a three-year-old girl into the floor by rugby tackling him to the ground, a witness said.
“We had no idea any substance was involved; only that the guy was clearly intent on hurting the [three-year-old],”a witness told The Times.
“He then went to pick the child up off the road to do it [throw the child to the ground] again, which is when my partner lunged in and tackled him, grabbing his leg and falling to the ground in the process like a rugby tackle.”
Police ‘fear organised criminals could be helping Ezedi to evade capture'
Officers with the National Crime Agency drafted in by police to help with the search for Abdul Ezedi on Saturday night are focusing on whether the fugitive may be receiving help from an organised crime group to evade capture, according to The Times.
On Sunday, it emerged that the Border Force has also been brought into the manhunt, suggesting there are concerns that he could attempt to flee the country.
Details of Ezedi have been circulated to all UK police forces and ports, Scotland Yard said.
Minister says Clapham chemical attack case ‘not really about asylum’ as manhunt enters fourth day
A cabinet minister has said the issue around the suspect in the Clapham chemical attack is “not really about asylum”, despite top Tories blaming the suspect’s immigration status.
Education secretary Gillian Keegan said “we need to get to the bottom of“ why sex offender Abdul Ezedi had been able to remain in Britain, suggesting the Home Office is looking into his status.
Asked how the suspect had been granted asylum after being found guilty of a sexual offence, Ms Keegan said that “is something that more than one person is asking”. “But this is not really about asylum,” Ms Keegan added, in comments likely to upset the Tory right.
Her comments come after former home secretary Suella Braverman said the attack showed why Britain “needs a fundamental overhaul of human rights laws”.
Clapham chemical attack case ‘not really about asylum’, cabinet minister claims
Education secretary Gillian Keegan said Abdul Azedi’s case is ‘not really about asylum’