Fugitive was in relationship with victim’ as relative vows to ‘bring him in’

Abdul Ezedi was reportedly in a relationship with the mother he attacked with chemicals in Clapham on Wednesday night, a close relative has claimed.

The 35-year-old from the Newcastle area is being sought by police in connection with an incident where a mother and two children were doused with an alkaline substance in Clapham, south London on Wednesday night.

The unidentified relative told Sky News they were worried about Ezedi and vowed to “bring him in by myself if I have to”.

Speaking about the injury seen on Ezedi’s face on CCTV footage, they added: “His injury is very bad and he needs medical attention.”

It comes as a bystander who witnessed and suffered injuries in the Clapham chemical attack has said the incident was “traumatising” and “indescribable”.

Rachel, who did not want to disclose her surname, told The Times she had “never witnessed anything so horrific in my life”.

Ezedi was last seen boarding a southbound Victoria Tube at King’s Cross less than 90 minutes after the attack in Clapham, police revealed, as they published the last-known image of the 35-year-old fugitive, featuring severe burn marks down the right side of his face.

