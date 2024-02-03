Clapham chemical attack – live: Fugitive was in relationship with victim’ as relative vows to ‘bring him in’
Police hunting Abdul Ezedi reveal timeline of suspect’s movements after uncovering ‘important’ evidence in overnight raids
‘We will catch him, I’m wholeheartedly confident,’ says police chief
Abdul Ezedi was reportedly in a relationship with the mother he attacked with chemicals in Clapham on Wednesday night, a close relative has claimed.
The 35-year-old from the Newcastle area is being sought by police in connection with an incident where a mother and two children were doused with an alkaline substance in Clapham, south London on Wednesday night.
The unidentified relative told Sky News they were worried about Ezedi and vowed to “bring him in by myself if I have to”.
Speaking about the injury seen on Ezedi’s face on CCTV footage, they added: “His injury is very bad and he needs medical attention.”
It comes as a bystander who witnessed and suffered injuries in the Clapham chemical attack has said the incident was “traumatising” and “indescribable”.
Rachel, who did not want to disclose her surname, told The Times she had “never witnessed anything so horrific in my life”.
Ezedi was last seen boarding a southbound Victoria Tube at King’s Cross less than 90 minutes after the attack in Clapham, police revealed, as they published the last-known image of the 35-year-old fugitive, featuring severe burn marks down the right side of his face.
Speaking to The Times, she said: “The screaming was so intense, it sounded like something serious was going on out there. That made me go outside.”
She added that she thought there was a car crash going on, until she saw “the man take the [youngest] child out [of the car] and I saw him throw the child — and just run off down the road”.
Rachel called the police and the ambulance and then helped to keep the three-year-old who was attacked calm.
Detectives say Ezedi’s vehicle was seen in Newcastle at 00.15am on Wednesday. By 6.30am the vehicle was seen travelling into Tooting, south London.
A further sighting of his car was confirmed in Croydon at 4.30pm and he was seen driving in Streatham at 7pm.
The attack on a 31-year-old woman, believed to be known to Ezedi, and her daughters, aged three and eight, took place in Lessar Avenue in Clapham at 7.25pm that night.
Ezedi made off in his car but it crashed nearby. He then left the vehicle and ran off.
At 7.33pm the suspect boarded a Northern line train at Clapham South Tube station, and got off at King’s Cross just before 8pm.
He was seen on CCTV leaving a Tesco Express at 21 Caledonian Road, near King’s Cross, and turning right.
He had significant facial injuries and is believed to have bought a bottle of water.
Ezedi re-entered King’s Cross Tube station at 9pm and boarded a southbound Victoria line train. He has not been seen since.
It was reported that Ezedi, who is said to have travelled to the UK on a lorry from Afghanistan in 2016, was allowed to stay in the UK after a priest confirmed he had converted to Christianity.
The Home Office came under pressure to explain why Ezedi, the only suspect in the attack which left a mother with life-changing injuries and injured her two daughters, was still in the country after the sex offences – with MPs calling for an overhaul of the asylum system.
Labour said the Ezedi case “raises very serious questions” about the asylum process – urging home secretary James Cleverly to explain how Ezedi was granted sanctuary in the UK.
A row has broken out over the immigration status of a refugee being hunted over a chemical attack who was granted asylum in the UK despite being convicted of sexual offences years before.
Abdul Ezedi, 35, who is on the run after an attack in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and exposure in 2018 but was still granted asylum in Britain in 2021 or 2022.
As police made a direct appeal to Ezedi to hand himself in after a second day on the run, Home Office sources said officials were demanding answers over why the suspect was granted asylum by the courts despite being denied the right to stay twice before.
The brother of Abdul Ezedi has said he would “turn him in” if he knew his whereabouts.
Hasan Ezedi, 21, said his East London home was raided by riot police officers at 2am on Thursday night in search of his older brother.
“If I knew where he was, I’d turn him in for what he did,” he told The Sun. “I don’t know if he’s alive or where he is now. I saw him briefly last week. He wasn’t living with me. He was in Newcastle.”
As the manhunt for Ezedi continues, here are his last known movements mapped:
A manhunt is continuing today after a mother and her two children suffered potentially life-changing injuries when a corrosive alkaline substance was thrown at them.
The fugitive at the centre of the attack in Clapham on Wednesday evening is convicted sex offender Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, 35.
In all, 12 people needed hospital treatment after the “targeted” attack in Lessar Avenue, which left the mother with injuries likely to be life-changing.
He also allegedly threw one of the children to the ground, and in his attempt to drive away from the scene, he crashed into a stationary vehicle and then made off on foot.
Two empty containers labelled with corrosive warnings found at ddress in Newcastle
Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell told reporters outside Scotland Yard on Friday that “significant and important pieces of evidence” were recovered in searches carried out in east London and Newcastle on Thursday night.
Two empty containers labelled with corrosive warnings were found at an address in Newcastle, and forensic tests are checking if they held the substance used during the attack.
Mr Savell said: “In terms of our manhunt for Ezedi, we’ve got a large team of very experienced detectives leading the manhunt, using all the tactics that you would expect us to use, lots of officers out on the ground.
“We’re working very closely with colleagues from Transport for London, British Transport Police and our colleagues in Northumbria Police as well.
“Last night, five search warrants were executed - two in east London and three up in Newcastle. We’ve recovered some significant and important pieces of evidence which will help with our investigation.”
Police hunting for the fugitive sex offender suspected of attacking a mother and two young girls with a corrosive substance in Clapham have revealed that he was last sighted boarding a London Tube, after five overnight raids uncovered “significant” new evidence.
Commander Savell said police had obtained “significant and important” new evidence in overnight raids at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle, where Ezedi is believed to have travelled to London from early on Wednesday morning.
Police are urging Abdul Ezedi to ‘do the right thing’ and turn himself in, as they release new photos of sole Clapham attack suspect