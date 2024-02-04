Clapham chemical attack – live: Police reveal new footage of raid in search for fugitive suspect
Police hunting Abdul Ezedi reveal timeline of suspect’s movements after uncovering ‘important’ evidence in overnight raids
Police reveal footage of raid in search for Clapham attacker
Detectives hunting the fugitive suspect in the Clapham chemical attack have revealed new footage from a raid in Newcastle which uncovered containers marked with a “corrosive” warning.
Sex offender Abdul Ezedi is being sought by police in connection with an incident where a mother and two children were doused with an alkaline substance in south London on Wednesday night, and detectives say they have received dozens of calls with information, including multiple possible sightings.
According to a relative, who vowed to “bring him in by myself if I have to”, Ezedi was reportedly in a relationship with the 31-year-old mother, who remains in a critical but stable condition and is believed to have sustained life-changing injuries
Ezedi was last seen boarding a southbound Victoria Tube at King’s Cross less than 90 minutes after the attack in Clapham, police revealed, as they published the last-known image of the 35-year-old fugitive, featuring severe burn marks down the right side of his face.
Police have revealed footage from a raid in Newcastle by detectives searching for Abdul Ezedi.
Officers said they uncovered significant evidence in five overnight raids this week – at three addresses in Newcastle and two in east London – with detectives discovering multiple containers featuring “corrosive” warnings.
Analysis is now under way to establish whether they held the same substance used in the chemical attack on Wednesday night.
Police said in an update on Saturday afternoon that they have been told of multiple possible sightings of Ezedi and have received dozens of calls with information.
Earlier, a close relative claimed that Ezedi was in a relationship with the mother he is suspected of attacking with chemicals in Clapham on Wednesday night.
The unidentified relative told Sky News they were worried about Ezedi and vowed to “bring him in by myself if I have to”.
The 31-year-old woman remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital having suffered what are likely to be life-changing injuries, police said.
A fugitive was reportedly in a relationship with the mother he is accused of attacking with chemicals in south London on Wednesday, a relative has said.
The relative, who has not been named, said they would “bring in” 35-year-old suspect Abdul Ezedi themselves and expressed concern about his wellbeing.
Ezedi fled Clapham after allegedly dousing a woman, 31, and her two children aged three and eight, in an alkaline substance which left the mother in a serious condition with life-changing injuries.
Abdul Ezedi is suspected of attacking a woman and two children with a chemical substance on Wednesday
A manhunt for alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi is continuing as police renewed their appeal for the public’s in help finding him.
Detectives have urged the 35-year-old from the Newcastle area - who is described as having very “significant injuries to the right side of his face” - to hand himself in after going on the run following Wednesday’s attack in Clapham, south London.
A 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to Ezedi, was attacked with a corrosive alkaline substance and remains “very poorly” and sedated in hospital, with her injuries thought to be “life-changing”.
The injuries to her daughters, aged three and eight, are “not likely to be life-changing”.
The wanted man was last seen at King’s Cross underground station on Wednesday night, where he boarded a southbound Victoria line train.
Clapham attack suspect ‘known to victims,’ says Met commissioner
The suspect accused of throwing an alkaline substance at a mother and her two children in Clapham, leaving her and one daughter with potentially life-changing injuries, was “known to the victims,” Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said.
Newcastle diocese confirms record of Ezedi
It has been reported that Abdul Ezedi was able to gain asylum after claiming he had converted to Christianity.
The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle said in a statement it had found nothing to suggest he had become a Catholic but checks were continuing.
It said: “Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with the victims of this appalling attack in south London.”
The diocese confirmed that Ezedi “visited our diocesan Justice and Peace Refugee Project, a charitable venture which assists a wide range of people who come to us in need”.
It added: “After checking local parish records and central records and after consulting with clergy we have no indication that Abdul Ezedi was received into the Catholic faith in this diocese or that a Catholic priest of this diocese gave him a reference.
“We do not know which Christian church received him nor which Christian minister gave him a reference.”
Abdul Ezedi was reportedly in a relationship with the mother he is accused of attacking with chemicals in south London this week, a relative claimed.
The relative, who has not been named, said they would “bring in” 35-year-old suspect Abdul Ezedi themselves and expressed concern about his wellbeing.
You can read our full report on today’s developments here:
Abdul Ezedi is suspected of attacking a woman and two children with a chemical substance on Wednesday
Latest police statement in full
Commander Jon Savell said: “The police investigation to establish his subsequent movements and ultimately locate him is continuing at pace.
“I want to thank everyone who has contacted police to share what they know.
“We have received dozens of calls with information, including possible sightings, and every single piece of information has been recorded and forms part of our ongoing investigation.
“I can assure the public that my colleagues and I are fully committed to using every available tool and tactic for as long as it takes to find Abdul Ezedi.
“I am today urging the public to remain vigilant and to contact police immediately if they may have seen Ezedi or have information about him.
“I would also like to reiterate that if you see Ezedi, you should call 999 immediately. He should not be approached.”
The manhunt for alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi is entering its fourth day as police renewed their appeal for the public’s in help finding him.
Detectives have urged the 35-year-old from the Newcastle area - who is described as having very “significant injuries to the right side of his face” - to hand himself in after going on the run following Wednesday’s attack in Clapham, south London.
A 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to Ezedi, was attacked with a corrosive alkaline substance and remains “very poorly” and sedated in hospital, with her injuries thought to be “life-changing”.
The injuries to her daughters, aged three and eight, are “not likely to be life-changing”.