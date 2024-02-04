✕ Close Police reveal footage of raid in search for Clapham attacker

Detectives hunting the fugitive suspect in the Clapham chemical attack have revealed new footage from a raid in Newcastle which uncovered containers marked with a “corrosive” warning.

Sex offender Abdul Ezedi is being sought by police in connection with an incident where a mother and two children were doused with an alkaline substance in south London on Wednesday night, and detectives say they have received dozens of calls with information, including multiple possible sightings.

According to a relative, who vowed to “bring him in by myself if I have to”, Ezedi was reportedly in a relationship with the 31-year-old mother, who remains in a critical but stable condition and is believed to have sustained life-changing injuries

Ezedi was last seen boarding a southbound Victoria Tube at King’s Cross less than 90 minutes after the attack in Clapham, police revealed, as they published the last-known image of the 35-year-old fugitive, featuring severe burn marks down the right side of his face.

