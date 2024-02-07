Clapham chemical attack – live: Met Police release new CCTV images of suspect Abdul Ezedi
Police are working on the premise that the suspect has come to harm or is being hidden by someone
Police reveal footage of raid in search for Clapham attacker
New images of Abdul Ezedi have been released by police searching for the Clapham chemical attack suspect.
CCTV photos show Ezedi walking along Allhallows Lane, near London Bridge, central London, at 9:47pm on Wednesday, 31 January.
The suspect travelled along Upper Thames Street and then into nearby Pauls Walk. He then passed the City of London School and then walked towards Blackfriars Bridge.
The last sighting of Ezedi was at 10:04pm when he passed the Unilever building and headed towards Victoria Embankment.
Jon Savell, Met Police commander, said: “Our teams have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to pinpoint Ezedi’s latest movements and we are now able to release the latest images and footage of him.
“We continue to appeal for information about Ezedi’s whereabouts. It remains our belief that he is being helped by others and yesterday we arrested a man for assisting an offender. Our enquiries continue to target more of Ezedi’s associates.”
Ezedi had grabbed woman’s bottom without consent in 2017
Ezedi, believed to be from Afghanistan, is understood to have arrived in the UK in 2016, reportedly in the back of a lorry.
He avoided jail after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and exposure, instead being placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work when he was handed a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court on January 9 2018.
Ezedi was accused of grabbing the bottom of a woman without her consent in 2017, as well as committing a sex act that same year, according to documents detailing the indictment which were disclosed by the court to the PA news agency on Tuesday.
Police using ‘all resources at their disposal’, says minister
Officers are using “all resources at their disposal” to find chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi, policing minister Chris Philp has told BBC News.
He warned members of the public against harbouring him and urged anyone with information to contact police immediately.
He said: “Obviously he himself has disfigured his face. He’s very recognisable.”
A £20,000 reward is currently in place for information leading to his arrest.
Minister says Abdul Ezedi case 'not really about asylum' as manhunt continues
The focus around the Clapham alkali attack is “not really about asylum”, a Cabinet minister said, as the hunt for prime suspect Abdul Ezedi entered its fourth day.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan made the comments to the Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme on Sky News as she said “we need to get to the bottom of” why Ezedi was able to stay in the UK.
Mother doused with corrosive chemical may lose sight in right eye, police say
The mother doused with a corrosive liquid in a horror attack in south London may lose the sight in her right eye, police have said.
A massive manhunt for suspect Abdul Ezedi is under way after the 31-year-old woman and her two daughters aged three and eight were hurt in Clapham last Wednesday.
Full report:
An urgent search is under way for attack suspect Abdul Ezedi, who was last seen near Southwark Bridge at 9.50pm on January 31.
Watch: Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi filmed walking through Tesco on CCTV as search continues
Everything we know about Abdul Ezedi
A manhunt is continuing today after a mother and her two children suffered potentially life-changing injuries when a corrosive alkaline substance was thrown at them.
The fugitive at the centre of the attack in Clapham is convicted sex offender Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, 35.
Clapham chemical attack: Everything we know about Abdul Ezedi
Sex offender granted leave to stay in UK at third attempt after ‘converting to Christianity’
Police issue £20,000 reward in hunt for Abdul Ezedi and warn anyone helping him faces arrest
Detectives hunting for Clapham attack fugitive Abdul Ezedi have offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to his capture and have warned that anyone found helping him will face arrest.
With the sex offender still at large days after allegedly attacking a woman and her two children with a corrosive alkaline substance in south London – leaving 12 people with injuries – the Metropolitan Police said that they believe there are people who know where he is who have not come forward.
Full report:
Clapham attack: Police issue £20,000 reward in hunt for Abdul Ezedi
Police believe there are people who know of the fugitive’s location, as witness to attack says their partner saved toddler’s life
Manhunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi continues for sixth day
Fresh details have emerged about the sex crimes which led to Abdul Ezedi’s conviction as the manhunt for the suspect in a chemical attack continued for a sixth day.
Police have offered a £20,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the 35-year-old’s arrest as they released more CCTV of him as they piece together his movements.
Full report:
Manhunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi continues for sixth day
Police have offered a £20,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the 35-year-old’s arrest.
How the Clapham alkali attack and manhunt for suspect Abdul Ezedi has unfolded
The suspect in the south London alkali attack is on the run and the police manhunt for him is in its sixth day.
Abdul Ezedi, 35, who has “significant injuries to the right side of his face”, was last seen passing the Unilever building near Blackfriars Station and heading towards Victoria Embankment on Wednesday, more than two hours after the attack in Clapham, south London.
Here’s a timeline of how events have unfolded so far:
How the Clapham alkali attack and manhunt for suspect Abdul Ezedi has unfolded
The suspect is on the run and the manhunt for him is in its sixth day.