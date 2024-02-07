✕ Close Police reveal footage of raid in search for Clapham attacker

New images of Abdul Ezedi have been released by police searching for the Clapham chemical attack suspect.

CCTV photos show Ezedi walking along Allhallows Lane, near London Bridge, central London, at 9:47pm on Wednesday, 31 January.

The suspect travelled along Upper Thames Street and then into nearby Pauls Walk. He then passed the City of London School and then walked towards Blackfriars Bridge.

The last sighting of Ezedi was at 10:04pm when he passed the Unilever building and headed towards Victoria Embankment.

Jon Savell, Met Police commander, said: “Our teams have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to pinpoint Ezedi’s latest movements and we are now able to release the latest images and footage of him.

“We continue to appeal for information about Ezedi’s whereabouts. It remains our belief that he is being helped by others and yesterday we arrested a man for assisting an offender. Our enquiries continue to target more of Ezedi’s associates.”