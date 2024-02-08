✕ Close Police reveal footage of raid in search for Clapham attacker

Fugitive Abdul Ezedi could die from his injuries if he does not seek immediate medical attention, the Metropolitan Police has warned, as they put the hospitals on high alert.

Commander Jon Savell, from the Met, said Ezedi had suffered a significant injury during his attack last Wednesday.

“Experts are clear Ezedi suffered a significant injury in the attack and is in increasing danger of an infection if he does not seek urgent medical attention,” the commander said. “That will be extremely serious, if not life-threatening.

He added: “At our request, all hospitals remain on high-alert. As time goes on, Ezedi’s health will continue to deteriorate.”

A massive manhunt is under way for suspect Abdul Ezedi, with the last confirmed sighting now at around 11pm on Wednesday January 31, a few hours after the attack, on Vauxhall Bridge Road.

Earlier, CCTV showed Ezedi walking with his hood up along Allhallows Lane, near London Bridge, central London, at 9.47pm on Wednesday, 31 January.

The suspect is wanted for attempted murder.