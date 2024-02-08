Clapham attack live - Fugitive Abdul Ezedi could die from injuries, says Met, as hospitals put on high alert
The Metropolitan Police said fugitive Abdul Ezedi could die from his injuries if left untreated
Police reveal footage of raid in search for Clapham attacker
Fugitive Abdul Ezedi could die from his injuries if he does not seek immediate medical attention, the Metropolitan Police has warned, as they put the hospitals on high alert.
Commander Jon Savell, from the Met, said Ezedi had suffered a significant injury during his attack last Wednesday.
“Experts are clear Ezedi suffered a significant injury in the attack and is in increasing danger of an infection if he does not seek urgent medical attention,” the commander said. “That will be extremely serious, if not life-threatening.
He added: “At our request, all hospitals remain on high-alert. As time goes on, Ezedi’s health will continue to deteriorate.”
A massive manhunt is under way for suspect Abdul Ezedi, with the last confirmed sighting now at around 11pm on Wednesday January 31, a few hours after the attack, on Vauxhall Bridge Road.
Earlier, CCTV showed Ezedi walking with his hood up along Allhallows Lane, near London Bridge, central London, at 9.47pm on Wednesday, 31 January.
The suspect is wanted for attempted murder.
Suspect could die from facial injuries, Met warns
Fugitive Abdul Ezedi could die from his injuries if left untreated as police revealed a possible motive for the chemical attack that left a woman and two children injured last week.
The Metropolitan Police warned that the facial injuries suffered by Abdul Ezedi, 35, in the attack in Clapham, south London, could be fatal.
Commander Jon Savell, from the Met, added that the breakdown of the relationship between Ezedi and the 31-year-old woman could have been a motive for the attack.
Clapham victim ‘devoted mother’ who wanted safe home for her girls - friends say
In a statement close friends of the victim who have launched a fundraiser for the family said: “Our friend is first and foremost a devoted and loving mother.
“Her children are her life. She is generous to a fault and a wonderful cook and host.
“All she has ever wanted is a safe home for her and her beautiful, kind little girls.”
Neighbours in Lessar Avenue, Clapham, rushed to help the family in the wake of the harrowing violence, a number of whom were injured themselves.
The friends’ statement continued: “As their loved ones we are still coming to terms with the fact that this monstrous attack will change their lives forever.
“It is difficult to imagine now how they will recover, and all we want is for them to be able to rebuild their lives.
“We cannot put into words how grateful we are to the heroic neighbours of Lessar Avenue.
“They risked their own lives to save them and we can only imagine how distressing the attack was for them too. They are angels in our eyes.”
Clapham chemical attack: Everything we know about Abdul Ezedi
Sex offender granted leave to stay in UK at third attempt after ‘converting to Christianity’
Why we must resist the urge to weaponise the Clapham chemical attack against asylum seekers
Rather than attack the principle of giving refuge in the UK, we should use the Abdul Ezedi case to find ways to make the asylum system work so that it protects the public, says Sean O’Grady
How Clapham chemical attack fugitive escaped on the Tube as last known movements revealed
Police hunting for the fugitive sex offender suspected of attacking a mother and two young girls with a corrosive substance in Clapham have revealed that he was last sighted boarding a London Tube, after five overnight raids uncovered “significant” new evidence.
Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was spotted boarding a southbound Victoria line at King’s Cross station at 9pm on Wednesday, just over 90 minutes after the alkaline attack which left 12 people with injuries, including five police officers and four members of the public who attempted to help the victims.
Police are urging Abdul Ezedi to ‘do the right thing’ and turn himself in, as they release new photos of sole Clapham attack suspect
We must not allow the Clapham attack to colour our view of migrants - Letter
I read your recent editorial regarding events in Clapham with interest and agreement. I admit to being one of those who was concerned when I learned that the perpetrator of this horrendous crime had been granted asylum in this country. Because, as stated in your piece, I am against the idea that one malefactor should cloud everyone’s rational opinion about the thousands of other desperate men, women and children who come to this country seeking aid.
Watch: Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi filmed walking through Tesco on CCTV as search continues
Newly-released CCTV shows Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi in a Tesco shop on Caledonian Road, London, on Wednesday (31 January).
Metropolitan Police officers have been searching for the 35-year-old from Newcastle since Wednesday after a 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to Ezedi, was attacked with a “very strong concentrated corrosive.”
She sustained injuries thought to be “life-changing”.
Her daughters were also hurt but their injuries are “not likely to be life-changing”.
Authorities have offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Clapham chemical attack: Everything we know about Abdul Ezedi
A manhunt is continuing after a mother and her two children suffered potentially life-changing injuries when a corrosive alkaline substance was thrown at them.
The fugitive at the centre of the attack in Clapham is convicted sex offender Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, 35.
In all, 12 people needed hospital treatment after the “targeted” attack in Lessar Avenue, which left the mother with injuries likely to be life-changing.
CCTV appears to capture moment Clapham chemical attack unfolded
CCTV footage appears to capture the south London chemical attack unfolding which left a woman and her two children injured.
Police say a “corrosive substance” was thrown during the attack on Lessar Avenue, Clapham, shortly before 7:30pm on Wednesday 31 January.
In the footage, a figure is seen running around a car before getting into the driver’s seat, while a woman and child in front of him hold their hands to their faces.
The individual then drives the vehicle towards the woman and knocks her down, before he gets out.
People from neighbouring houses appear to chase the man down the road.
Nine people were injured in the incident, and a manhunt is now under way to catch the suspect.
Clapham suspect was in relationship with victim, relative says
A fugitive was reportedly in a relationship with the mother he is accused of attacking with chemicals in south London last Wednesday, a relative has said.
The relative, who has not been named, said they would “bring in” 35-year-old suspect Abdul Ezedi themselves and expressed concern about his wellbeing.
Ezedi fled Clapham after allegedly dousing a woman, 31, and her two children aged three and eight, in an alkaline substance which left the mother in a serious condition with life-changing injuries.
Abdul Ezedi is suspected of attacking a woman and two children with a chemical substance on Wednesday