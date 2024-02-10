✕ Close Clapham attack suspect may have ‘gone into’ River Thames

Police are due to start searching the River Thames after the man suspected of carrying out the Clapham chemical attack is believed to have died after jumping or falling into the water.

Abdul Ezedi, 35, was last seen on Chelsea Bridge just before 11:30pm on 31 January, but the Metropolitan Police say that after studying CCTV and bus footage of the area, no cameras captured him leaving, so their main hypothesis is that he went into the water.

While no body has been found, detectives say his death is the “most probable outcome”. He was seen pacing up and down the bridge - the last known sighting of him - before leaning over the railings.

Marine search units will monitor the Thames, but officers warned it may take months for a body to be recovered – or it may never be found.

“If he has gone into the water, he might not come up for months and it is a possibility that he may never actually surface,” said Det Supt Sewart.