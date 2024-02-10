Clapham attack – latest: Abdul Ezedi likely dead after fall from Chelsea Bridge as body ‘may never be found’
Fugitive was seen pacing up and down Chelsea bridge in London but no CCTV caught him leaving it
Police are due to start searching the River Thames after the man suspected of carrying out the Clapham chemical attack is believed to have died after jumping or falling into the water.
Abdul Ezedi, 35, was last seen on Chelsea Bridge just before 11:30pm on 31 January, but the Metropolitan Police say that after studying CCTV and bus footage of the area, no cameras captured him leaving, so their main hypothesis is that he went into the water.
While no body has been found, detectives say his death is the “most probable outcome”. He was seen pacing up and down the bridge - the last known sighting of him - before leaning over the railings.
Marine search units will monitor the Thames, but officers warned it may take months for a body to be recovered – or it may never be found.
“If he has gone into the water, he might not come up for months and it is a possibility that he may never actually surface,” said Det Supt Sewart.
Suspect went into river after being spotted leaning over railings: police hypothesis
Detectives are working on the hypothesis that Abdul Ezedi entered the River Thames at Chelsea Bridge after he was seen leaning over railings, they have revealed.
Victim of chemical attack ‘unable to speak to police'
The Metropolitan Police said the victim of the Clapham alkali attack is “very poorly and unable to speak to police”.
In a briefing at Scotland Yard, Commander Jon Savell said: “Our thoughts obviously still remain with our victim who still is very poorly and unable to speak to police.”
Earlier this week, a fundraiser launched on GoFundMe to support the family has so far raised thousands of pounds.
Friends of the woman have described her as “a devoted and loving mother”. The group said the victim was “a wonderful cook and host” and praised her neighbours for being “angels” by helping in the aftermath of the attack.
Police to search Thames
The Metropolitan Police said searches of the River Thames will be carried out for Clapham alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi.
In a briefing at Scotland Yard, Commander Jon Savell said: “Our marine support unit will be carrying out some searches of the Thames.
“But as you can imagine, at this time of year the Thames is very fast flowing. And our expertise, and the experts from the oceanography departments that are supporting us, would indicate that it may be some time if someone has gone in the water at this time of year for a person to surface.
“And sadly, they may never actually be found.”
He added that police were in contact with a member of Ezedi’s family to “break that news”.
Commander Savell added: “Obviously, that will be shocking news for them and they will I imagine be naturally very anxious about what Ezedi is alleged to have done and what may have happened to him.”
Clapham suspect’s previous sexual offences
Abdul Ezedi was convicted of a sexual offence in 2018.
He avoided jail after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and exposure, instead being placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work when he was handed a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court on January 9 of that year.
Ezedi was accused of grabbing the bottom of a woman without her consent in 2017, as well as committing a sex act that same year, according to documents detailing the indictment which were disclosed by the court to the PA news agency on Tuesday.
Ezedi paced up and down bridge before vanishing
Detective superintendent Rick Sewart said Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi’s behaviour on the bridge has led them to believe he may have entered the water.
He was seen pacing up and down the bridge before leaning over the railings.
Afterwards, cameras lost sight of the suspect.
“We have tracked Exedi’s movements from the Tower Hill area where he alighted the underground and he’s walked four miles to the location of Chelsea Bridge,” said Mr Sewart.
“He’s walked with purpose but he’s essentially hugged the Thames river line and when he has got to the area of Chelsea Bridge, his behaviour visibly appears to change in so much as he walks up and down the bridge.
“He pauses halfway down the bridge and he walks to and from the side of the bridge and can be seen leaning over the railings before there is a loss of sight.”
Acid attack survivor calls for government to step up efforts tackling crime after Clapham
Acid attack survivor calls for step up in efforts tackling crime after Clapham
A survivor of an acid attack has called on the government to step up its efforts in tackling attacks after a mother was injured by a corrosive alkaline substance in Clapham on Wednesday, 31 January. Andreas Christopheros, 38, was left blind in one eye after sulphuric acid was thrown on him in 2014. It comes as a manhunt for alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi, 35, from Newcastle, continues as police renewed their appeal for the public’s help finding him. Speaking to Sky News, Mr Christopheros urged the government to start "dealing with acid crime" recognising its severity.
Police reveal Clapham chemical attack suspect and victim had been in a relationship
Police reveal Clapham chemical attack suspect and victim had been in a relationship
The Met Police have issued an update on the Clapham chemical attack suspect, saying that the victim and suspect were in a relationship, according to their enquiries. In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, 7 February, police said they have a clearer idea of Abdul Shokoor Ezedi’s possible motive one week on from the attack. “We understand from our enquiries that the possible motive is that the victim and suspect were in a relationship which had broken down,” said Commander Jon Savell The victim, a 31-year-old mother, remains in critical but stable condition, and police have been unable to speak to her. Currently, the last known whereabouts of Ezedi was near Vauxhall Bridge Road at 11:03pm on 31 January. Darius Nasimi, from the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association charity, also appealed to the public to help trace Ezedi.
Moment armed police raid pizza takeaway where chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi worked
Moment police raid pizza takeaway where chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi worked
This is the moment armed police raid a Newcastle takeaway where Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi worked. The Metropolitan Police said the warrants, including one at Ezedi’s place of work, were carried out in the early hours of Thursday (8 February). No arrests were made and inquiries and searches continue, police said. It came as the Clapham chemical attack victim was revealed to be a “devoted mother” who just wanted a safe home for her two girls. The 31-year-old, who is still sedated and unable to speak to detectives may lose the sight in her right eye eight days on from the attack.
Pictured: Newcastle pizza takeaway raided by police
Clapham chemical attack suspect likely ‘plunged from Chelsea bridge into the Thames’, say police
Clapham chemical attack suspect ‘plunged from Chelsea bridge into the Thames’
Units will begin searching the River Thames at low tide, but officers admitted his body may never be found