Hainault sword attack latest: Man, 36, charged with murder of schoolboy Daniel Anjorin
Family devastated by stabbing say his death leaves ‘gaping wound’ as school praises ‘amazing young man’
A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin following the sword attack in Hainault, east London, on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police say. He is Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36.
Daniel’s family have said he was “a wonderful child” who was well loved and hard-working, adding that his death left “a gaping wound” in the family.
“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told told Sky News.
Friends and teachers have lavishly praised Daniel – who was killed in a sword attack in north London – as “an amazing young man” and a “true scholar”.
Police have pledged to deliver justice for the teenager who attended the same private school as Nottingham stabbing victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar.
Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green, which said it was devastated by his killing, paid tribute to him as “a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits,” adding: “His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”
Grace was killed last June as she tried to save her friend, Barnaby Webber, from their killer Valdo Calocane.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder after 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin was killed in a sword rampage in east London.
Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, of Newham, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.
The dual Spanish-Brazilian national will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Daniel Anjorin’s family have said he was “a wonderful child” who was well loved and hard-working, adding that his death left “a gaping wound” in the family.
“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told told Sky News.
“Any family will understand it’s an absolute tragedy.”
Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Marcus Arduini Monzo with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed in Hainault on Tuesday April 30.
“A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured and Monzo has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.
“He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on May 2 2024.
“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family of the Daniel and all those who have been impacted by this horrific incident.
“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Friends of victim Daniel Anjorin have praised him as “an amazing young man, much loved by many people”.
Janti Charalambous, whose son attended Snaresbrook Prep School with Daniel, dropped off a bag of supplies to the Anjorin family on Wednesday afternoon.
Afterwards, he said: “Daniel was an amazing young man. He was good at his studies. He was good at his sports. Very much loved by many, many people and came from a wonderful family.
“The family are in shock. Obviously they are very heartbroken. He was such a young boy taken away from his family.
“It’s sad that it’s happened in a family, a community, like this. It’s heartbreaking.
“At least they got their time to spend with Daniel, 14 years. Their faith is sustaining them and we are all supporting them in any shape or form that they need.
“He was a joyful boy — he brought his family lots of joy and his life has just been taken away. Just walking out on his way to school. He was much loved, his family are much loved.
“I was talking to my son and he was so heartbroken, he can remember Daniel driving his little car and playing in the street.
“He said he can’t imagine it happening to his own brother.”
Another friend, Ade Caxton-Cole, who accompanied Janti, said: “They have hope and we have hope that we will all be seeing him one day so long as we have hope in Christ.”
Friends of the family Janti Charalambous and Ade Caxton-Cole have paid tribute to Daniel Anjorin.
They said: “He was a good boy. A lovely boy. [The family] are in shock and are very heartbroken. Such a young boy taken away from a family.
“It is sad it has happened in a community and family like this. It is heartbreaking. We are all supporting them in any way they need.”
The school that 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin attended has paid tribute to him as “a true scholar” with a “positive nature and gentle character”.
Independent school Bancroft’s said on its website: “We are devastated by the heartbreaking news of the death of Daniel Anjorin, who attended our school. This has left us in profound shock and sorrow.
“Daniel joined Bancroft’s at seven years old and quickly became a core member of our community. He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits.
“His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us. Losing such a young pupil is something we will always struggle to come to terms with.
“We are now doing all we can to support our entire community through this most painful situation. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Daniel’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”
Detectives piecing together events
Detectives piecing together what happened say it took place in a number of locations and they are still trying to confirm the full details.
Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know that a 33-year-old man was struck when the suspect crashed his van into the property in Laing Close. He was then attacked by the suspect and suffered a wound to his neck.
“A 35-year-old man suffered lacerations to his arm when he was attacked inside a nearby property.
“The suspect then went on to attack Daniel Anjorin who, as we know, tragically died from his injuries.”
Officers arrived at the scene within 12 minutes of the first call, he said. “They used their Pava incapacitant spray and Taser; however, these had limited impact.”
Police have identified the 14-year-old stabbed to death as Daniel Anjorin. He attended the same private school as Nottingham stabbing victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar.