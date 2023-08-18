✕ Close Police footage shows neonatal unit in hospital where Lucy Letby worked

Nurse Lucy Letby has been convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital neonatal unit.

Prosecutors said Letby, 33, was a “calculated opportunist” who used the vulnerabilities of premature and sick infants to camouflage her acts.

In 2015 and 2016, there was a significant rise in the numbers of babies who suffered serious and unexpected collapses in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Letby was the only member of the nursing and clinical staff who was on duty each time the collapses happened.

She used various ways to harm the babies including injecting air into the bloodstream, injecting air into the stomach, overfeeding with milk, physical assaults and poisoning with insulin.

Cheshire Police say they are continuing to review the care of some 4,000 babies who were admitted to the Countess of Chester – and also at Liverpool Women’s Hospital when Letby had two work placements – during her employment from 2012.

An independent inquiry will be held into the case, the Department of Health said. She is due to be sentenced on Monday.