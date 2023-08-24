✕ Close Live: Lucy Letby sentenced for murdering newborn babies at Chester hospital

Lucy Letby is set to be stripped of her NHS pension after her murderous rampage on the neonatal ward where she worked.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is looking into all measures that prevent her pension from being paid to her, The Independent understands.

The NHS Pension Scheme Regulations allow him to forfeit pensions if NHS employees are convicted of crimes – particularly those that are “gravely injurious to the state or to be liable to lead to serious loss of confidence in the public service”.

Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others, but she refused to appear in the dock to hear the sentence handed down on Monday.

It sparked widespread outrage with several British newspapers calling for a law change, arguing that the worst offenders “should be forced to appear in court to witness the impact of their crimes”.

Judge Mr Justice Goss said Letby would be sent written copies of the victim impact statements.