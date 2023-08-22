Lucy Letby news – latest: Law to be changed ‘at earliest opportunity’ as serial killer nurse skips sentencing
Warning: distressing content. Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more
Live: Lucy Letby sentenced for murdering newborn babies at Chester hospital
The refusal of serial killer nurse Lucy Letby to attend her sentencing has produced widespread support for a change in the law, with the justice secretary vowing to bring forward amendments “at the earliest opportunity”.
Letby was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison on Monday after being found guilty of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others, but did not appear in the dock to hear the sentence handed down, the judge’s remarks or any of the statements from the victims’ families.
The court has no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing under current laws.
“Lucy Letby is not just a murderer but a coward, whose failure to face her victims’ families, refusing to hear their impact statements and society’s condemnation, is the final insult,” said Alex Chalk. “We are looking to change the law so offenders can be compelled to attend sentencing hearings.”
Several British newspaper, including The Independent, used today’s editorials to rally in support of change, arguing that the worst offenders like Letby “should be forced to appear in court to witness the impact of their crimes”.
Judge Mr Justice Goss said Letby will be sent written copies of the victim impact statements read out during her sentencing.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life
A former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who said she was cruel, cunning and callous, and acted with “malevolence bordering sadism.”
Lucy Letby, who refused to appear in court for sentencing or to face an outpouring of anger and anguish from grieving parents, was given the most severe punishment possible under British law.
Justice James Goss said the number of killings and attempts and the nature of the murders by a nurse entrusted with caring for the most fragile infants provided the “exceptional circumstances” required to impose a rare “whole-life order.”
Only three other women have received such a harsh sentence before in the UK.
“There was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions,” Justice Goss said, addressing the absent defendant, who will be given a transcript of the proceedings. “During the course of this trial, you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors.”
Lucy Letby to be sent victim impact statements after refusing to appear in court
Lucy Letby will be sent copies of victim impact statements read out during her sentencing after refusing to appear in court.
The 33-year-old did not appear in the dock at Manchester Crown Court on Monday as she was given a whole-life order after being convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six more.
The judge, Mr Justice Goss, ordered that she be sent a transcript of his sentencing remarks and copies of the statements read out by the families of her victims.
What did he say in his order?
Why did serial killer nurse murder seven babies?
Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in a rare case that has shocked the nation.
The reasons why Letby, a neonatal nurse, committed the murders may never be fully understood, although prosecutors and other experts told jurors during her trial of several possible motivations.
Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the main theories discussed in court.
Lucy Letby motive: Why did serial killer nurse murder seven babies?
Prosecutors put forward several possible motives as to why Letby murdered babies
Murderers like Lucy Letby should be forced to appear in court to witness the impact of their crimes
The trial lasted 10 months. Letby gave evidence herself for several weeks. That, having been convicted, she has the power to choose not to listen to what her victims’ families have to say does not feel like natural justice.
The Independent's view in this editorial:
Could Lucy Letby have been stopped sooner? The missed opportunities to catch a killer revealed
Serial killer nurse Lucy Letby was free to target babies for nearly a year after she murdered her first patient as hospital leaders repeatedly ignored concerns raised by whistleblowers, The Independent has learned.
Staff raised concerns over three “unexplained” baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital in July 2015 but health chiefs failed to investigate the allegations, several hospital insiders have claimed.
An external review into the hospital, set to be published after the trial, is expected to find multiple failures by the trust’s leadership to act on warnings, The Independent understands.
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas has more
Could Lucy Letby have been stopped sooner? The missed opportunities to catch killer
External review into the Countess of Chester hospital – which has not yet been published – expected to find multiple failings, The Independent understands
Law change ‘at earliest opportunity’ so offenders can be forced to attend sentencing
The justice secretary has vowed to change the law at the “earliest opportunity” to ensure serious offenders can be forced to attend their sentencing following the refusal by child murderer Lucy Letby to appear in the dock.
The 33-year-old was not present to hear words of condemnation from the judge and victims’ families at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, prompting further outrage.
Earlier this year, Alex Chalk said the government was “committed” to changing the law in a way that would allow criminals to be forced to attend their sentencing, after the killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa also refused to stand in the dock for their own.
Read his latest remarks
‘No one but Letby knows what drove her’
Lucy Letby sickened babies by injecting intravenous lines with air, poisoning some with insulin and force-feeding others milk.
After killing them, she sometimes sobbed in grief, made keepsakes for parents and bathed the little bodies and dressed them for burial.
The victims, who were given anonymity and listed only by letters, such as Child A and Child B, died in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.
“I don’t think we will ever get over the fact that our daughter was tortured till she had no fight left in her and everything she went through over her short life was deliberately done by someone who was supposed to protect her and help her come home where she belonged,” the mother of a girl identified as Child I said in a statement read in court.
The judge said no one but Letby knows what drove her, though some parents ventured theories: she wanted to play god; she needed attention, drama and sympathy in her life; or she wanted to be remembered.
Where will Lucy Letby go to prison?
Nurse Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, will die in prison after being sentenced to a whole-life order.
Judge Mr Justice Goss handed the baby murderer the rare sentence, which is life imprisonment with no possibility of release, at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.
While it has not been confirmed, Letby could be placed in HMP Low Newton, a maximum security prison that is home to many of the deadliest female killers in recent history.The jail, which was opened in 1965, has housed Britain’s youngest female murderer Sharon Carr, as well as Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly.
Dubbed ‘‘The Devil’s Daughter’’, Carr murdered an 18-year-old woman after picking her out at random when she was just 12 years old.
More on the infamous inmates in prison located near Durham:
Comment | I’m a midwife – what happened with Lucy Letby can never be allowed to happen again
In a piece for Independent Voices, Lizzie Romain, a midwife of 12 years writes:
“I was at work when I first heard about Lucy Letby’s trial, and I immediately felt a bit sick.
“I’ve never known or worked alongside her, but the thought of anyone knowingly harming a patient under their care just goes completely against the compassion that, I believe, drives people to become healthcare workers in the first place.
“It’s completely against everything that I know, and that I’ve experienced, in my working life.”
You can read her article in full
What happened with Lucy Letby can never be allowed to happen again | Lizzie Romain
Midwife Lizzie Romain reflects on the wider implications of the Lucy Letby case for fellow healthcare workers – and how it could impact the future of neonatal care
An empty dock and a final act of cowardice: inside the Lucy Letby sentencing
One by one, the parents stood and described the unimaginable pain that Lucy Letby had inflicted on them. First, they shared the pure joy and outpouring of love they had felt at the birth of their children.
Then they spelled out the sheer terror they felt when their babies started to collapse and die – seemingly without explanation.
But Letby, now one of only three women alive to be given a sentence of life in prison without parole, was not there to hear their heartbreaking testimonies, having refused to come to her sentencing at Manchester Crown Court on Monday: a final act of cowardice from the UK’s most prolific child serial killer.
Letby’s parents, who had supported her throughout the ten-month trial, were also absent from court room 7, but more than a dozen relatives of Letby’s victims sat in the packed public gallery.
Eight of the jurors, who had sat through ten months of harrowing evidence, also returned, this time looking at an empty dock where the defendant had sat during the trial.
Report:
An empty dock and a final act of cowardice: inside the Lucy Letby sentencing
Victims’ parents described the pain Letby had inflicted on them – but she wasn’t there to hear them