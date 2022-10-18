Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stab victim staggered into pub garden and died as drinkers tried to save his life

Metropolitan Police appeals for information over fatal attack on Michael Agyare in Kingston

Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 18 October 2022 11:43
<p>The 24-year-old is believed to have been stabbed on Fairfield Road in Kingston</p>

The 24-year-old is believed to have been stabbed on Fairfield Road in Kingston

(Google Maps)

Drinkers tried desperately to save a 24-year-old stabbing victim who staggered into a pub garden after he was attacked.

Michael Agyare died at the scene in southwest London despite efforts to save him.

Police have appealed for information over the attack, believed to have taken place on a leafy road near a park in Kingston Upon Thames.

Mr Agyare made his way into a nearby pub garden after being stabbed on Thursday evening.

Drinkers rushed to help wounded Agyare and contacted emergency services.

Recommended

London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance arrived but could not save the young man, who died at the scene.

A witness has described what happened when an injured Mr Agyare made his way into the pub garden in Kingston.

“He staggered into the pub and staff and pubgoers tried to save him. They are traumatised by what happened,” the witness told the Evening Standard.

“They did their best to save him.”

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Monday in connection with the attack.

Recommended

The Metropolitan Police has appealed for witnessness and information over the stabbing, which it was alerted to shortly before 10.20pm on 13 October.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “Our investigation continues with the arrest of a man but we still urgently need to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened on Thursday evening.

“It is really important that if you witnessed any part of this incident, even if you don’t think it was important, you please come forward and speak to us.”

He added: “My thoughts are very much with this young man’s family and friends.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote the reference 7902/13OCT22.

Alternatively, they can anonymously get in touch with the independent Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in