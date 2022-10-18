Stab victim staggered into pub garden and died as drinkers tried to save his life

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drinkers tried desperately to save a 24-year-old stabbing victim who staggered into a pub garden after he was attacked.

Michael Agyare died at the scene in southwest London despite efforts to save him.

Police have appealed for information over the attack, believed to have taken place on a leafy road near a park in Kingston Upon Thames.

Mr Agyare made his way into a nearby pub garden after being stabbed on Thursday evening.

Drinkers rushed to help wounded Agyare and contacted emergency services.

London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance arrived but could not save the young man, who died at the scene.

A witness has described what happened when an injured Mr Agyare made his way into the pub garden in Kingston.

“He staggered into the pub and staff and pubgoers tried to save him. They are traumatised by what happened,” the witness told the Evening Standard.

“They did their best to save him.”

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Monday in connection with the attack.

The Metropolitan Police has appealed for witnessness and information over the stabbing, which it was alerted to shortly before 10.20pm on 13 October.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “Our investigation continues with the arrest of a man but we still urgently need to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened on Thursday evening.

“It is really important that if you witnessed any part of this incident, even if you don’t think it was important, you please come forward and speak to us.”

He added: “My thoughts are very much with this young man’s family and friends.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote the reference 7902/13OCT22.

Alternatively, they can anonymously get in touch with the independent Crimestoppers on 0800555111.