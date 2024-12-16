Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai cleared of raping two women at a house party

Jurors came back after more than ten hours of deliberation following a trial at Oxford Crown Court to return not guilty verdicts

Barney Davis
Monday 16 December 2024 12:23 GMT
Tyron Frampton, known by the stage name Slowthai, at Oxford Crown Court
Tyron Frampton, known by the stage name Slowthai, at Oxford Crown Court

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai has been cleared of raping two women at a house party in September 2021.

Jurors came back after more than ten hours of deliberation following a trial at Oxford Crown Court to return not guilty verdicts on three joint counts of rape against the 29-year-old musician, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, and his co-accused Alex Blake-Walker.

Blake-Walker, 27, has also been cleared of one count of sexual assault.

The musician burst into tears in the dock as jurors cleared him of three counts of rape.

Judge Ian Pringle KC told the court this case has “raised a lot of high feelings”.

Relatives and friends of the accused, including Frampton’s wife Anne-Marie, sighed in relief as the verdicts were read out.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in