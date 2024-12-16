Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai cleared of raping two women at a house party

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai has been cleared of raping two women at a house party in September 2021.

Jurors came back after more than ten hours of deliberation following a trial at Oxford Crown Court to return not guilty verdicts on three joint counts of rape against the 29-year-old musician, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, and his co-accused Alex Blake-Walker.

Blake-Walker, 27, has also been cleared of one count of sexual assault.

The musician burst into tears in the dock as jurors cleared him of three counts of rape.

Judge Ian Pringle KC told the court this case has “raised a lot of high feelings”.

Relatives and friends of the accused, including Frampton’s wife Anne-Marie, sighed in relief as the verdicts were read out.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...