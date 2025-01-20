Southport attack trial latest: Axel Rudakubana murdered girls in ‘meticulously planned rampage’, CPS says
Rudakubana also pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted murder following deadly attack last summer
The 18-year-old accused of killing three girls in a “meticulously planned rampage” at a dance class in Southport has pleaded guilty to the attack on the first day of his trial.
Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to 16 offences, including three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.
Speaking outside court following the guilty pleas entered by Axel Rudakubana, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle said: “This was an unspeakable attack – one which left an enduring mark on our community and the nation for its savagery and senselessness.
“At the start of the school holidays, a day which should have been one of carefree innocence; of children enjoying a dance workshop and making friendship bracelets, became a scene of the darkest horror as Axel Rudakubana carried out his meticulously planned rampage.”
Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed class in The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on 29 July.
He also pleaded guilty to producing the deadly poison ricin, and to the possession of an al-Qaeda training manual.
Mr Justice Goose said Rudakubana will be sentenced on Thursday.
Pictured | Three children killed during Southport attack
MP for Southport says there is ‘surprise and shock’ across town over guilty plea
Southport “will never be the same” after three girls were murdered at a dance class in the town last summer, the MP has said.
Patrick Hurley, the MP for Southport, told BBC Radio 5 Live there is “surprise and shock” across the town after Axel Rudakubana, who was due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court today, changed his pleas to guilty after having previously denied murdering Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.
Mr Hurley said: “The community has been healing, the town will obviously never be the same as it has been prior to July.
“There is surprise and shock at the development this morning but we are all hoping throughout the town that the families get the justice and the outcome they need.
“Everybody across the town and the families who are most closely involved and the families of the victims were bracing themselves for the next four weeks.
“It was never going to be an easy time for anybody here.”
Prosecutor: ‘A scene of the darkest horror as Axel Rudakubana carried out his meticulously planned rampage’
“It is clear that this was a young man with a sickening and sustained interest in death and violence. He has shown no sign of remorse.
“The prosecution was determined to prove his guilt and I am deeply grateful that today’s plea has spared the families at the heart of this case the pain of having to relive their ordeal through a trial.
“Today, our thoughts are with all those whose lives were altered by what happened on that day.
“Most of all, we think of Elsie, Bebe, and Alice – the three beautiful young girls whose lives were cut short – and wish strength and courage to the families who loved and cherished them.”
Nigel Farage reacts to guilty plea
Responding to Axel Rudakubana’s guilty plea, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Axel Rudakubana has pleaded guilty to murder and a terrorism charge.
“Will we ever find out the whole truth?”
Parents of youngest victim say ‘no words can describe our devastation'
Rudukabana’s youngest victim, six-year-old Bebe King, died after attending what had been advertised as a fun morning of making bracelets, dancing to Taylor Swift and yoga.
Speaking of their heartbreak, her devastated parents said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”
How a violence-obsessed teen unleashed horror at Southport children’s dance class
When Axel Rudakubana got into a taxi in summer last year, the country had no clue of the horrors he was about to unleash on the town of Southport - and the resulting backlash which would spread across the UK in the following weeks.
The then 17-year-old travelled by taxi to the Hart Space, where he ambushed a class of children aged between six and 11 who were starting their summer holidays at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Merseyside.
The frenzied attack, launched at around 11.50am on 29 July, was described as like a scene from a disaster film when he targeted the girls while a teacher and a grandfather nearby bravely tried to defend the screaming children.
Our crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin reports:
Axel Rudakubana: How violence-obsessed teen unleashed horror at kids’ dance class
The frenzied attack was described as like a scene from a disaster film when he targeted the girls while a teacher and a grandfather nearby bravely tried to defend the class
How Rudakubana entered guilty plea on opening day of trial
Axel Rudakubana’s shock change of plea meant the loved ones of his young victims were not present in court to hear him admit his guilt.
And his guilty pleas came as a surprise to the judge, lawyers and press crammed into a packed courtroom at Liverpool Crown Court.
The hearing, expected to deal with legal matters at the start of a four-week trial, instead lasted little more than 15 minutes.
After trial judge Mr Justice Goose came into court at 11.27am, unusually, Stan Reiz KC, defending Rudakubana, asked permission to approach the defendant in the dock.
After a brief, inaudible interaction with the defendant, Mr Reiz asked for the charges to be put again to Rudakubana.
Wearing a face mask, seated with his head almost touching his knees, Rudakubana replied, “guilty” to each of the 16 counts on the indictment.
How did riots erupt after Southport attack?
Unrest erupted across the country in the wake of the Southport attack, with mosques and hotels used for asylum seekers among the locations targeted.
In the hours after the stabbing, information spread online which claimed the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK on a small boat.
The day after the attack, thousands turned out for a peaceful vigil in Southport, but later a separate protest outside a mosque in the town became violent, with missiles thrown at police and vans set on fire.
More than 1,000 arrests linked to disorder across the country have since been made and hundreds charged and jailed.
What do we know about Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana?
A profile of Axel Rudakubana’s father, printed in local newspaper the Southport Visiter in 2015 said he was originally from Rwanda, a country that suffered a deadly genocide in the early 1990s, and moved to the UK in 2002.
Rudakubana, the youngest son of the family, was born in Cardiff, where neighbours of the family described a “lovely couple” with a hardworking father and stay-at-home mother to “two boisterous boys”.
In 2013 they moved to Banks, just a few miles outside of Southport, where Rudakubana’s father trained with local martial arts clubs. The family lived in a mid-terrace three-bedroom house in a newly-built cul-de-sac of a dozen or so properties.
At 11 years old, Rudakubana appeared dressed as Doctor Who in a television advert for BBC Children In Need, after being recruited through a casting agency, it is understood.
The now-deleted clip shows him leaving the Tardis wearing a trench coat and tie to look like the show’s former star David Tennant and offering advice on how best to raise money.