In Pictures: Sir Ed falls off paddleboard – again – as campaign trail continues

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey was up to his usual stunt antics as the General Election campaign trail continued, taking to another paddleboard and promptly falling off as he visited Streatley in Berkshire.

Meanwhile, his Scottish counterpart Alex Cole-Hamilton befriended ponies and penguins as he stopped off at Edinburgh Zoo and Craigie’s Farm in South Queensferry where the party’s manifesto was launched.

Labour headed for the Midlands, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting visiting a GP surgery in Coalville, while shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband donned a pink hi-vis vest as he checked out a “zero bills” new-build in Stafford.

It was a busy day for the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) who launched their manifestos in Belfast and Derry respectively.

Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

