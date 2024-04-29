London horses – live: Health update issued on return of Household Cavalry horses as Quaker ‘not looking good’
Cavalry horses Vida and Quaker ran loose in the road near Aldwych, central London
The Household Cavalry horses that did not sustain serious injuries after they bolted through London will return to duty in due course, the Army said.
One of the five horses that rampaged through central London has had their condition described as “not looking good”.
A military source has told The Sun that concerns were still high for the black horse Quaker as Vida returned to her stables overnight after an operation.
One has since been transferred to an equine hospital while the others remain under close observation.
It came as an alleged whistleblower at Hyde Park Barracks explained that she saw rats roaming around where the horses are kept and that they were often given “dirty water”.
The former volunteer, giving her name as Kate, told LBC the horses would sometimes “only have exercise for an hour a day, and very little sunlight, often stuck inside.”
An Army spokesperson told The Independent: “We take the health and wellbeing of our military working horses extremely seriously. They are well looked after, exercised daily and have 24/7 direct access to world-class veterinary care.”
Escapee cavalry horse appears to have injured leg as army locate missing animal
An escapee cavalry horse appeared to have an injured leg as it was located by the army after running amok in London on Wednesday 24 April.
Four Household Cavalry soldiers were thrown from their mounts before the animals bolted.
The military horses caused “total mayhem” in central London after they were spooked by builders moving rubble.
A group of seven horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry were on an extended exercise in Belgravia on Wednesday when chaos erupted.
Five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles and causing a number of injuries.
An army spokesperson confirmed all of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp after being assessed by vets.
What is the Household Cavalry?
On Tuesday, spooked one-tonne cavalry horses threw off their army riders before smashing into a tour bus and taxis, leaving a 5-mile-long bloody trail in their wake through London.
Three soldiers were among those injured and were rushed to hospital, while a fourth soldier was also thrown from their horse but remained unharmed.
Two Household Cavalry horses are injured but still alive after a bloody rampage through central London
‘There was so much panic’: How five Household Cavalry horses wreaked havoc across six miles of central London
Panicked one-tonne cavalry horses threw off their army riders before smashing into a tour bus and taxis, leaving a 5-mile-long bloody trail in their wake through the city of London.
Police followed two of the five Household Cavalry Mounted regiment horses for more than five miles as tourists fled in terror to escape their path of destruction, while the other three were quickly caught.
How five Household Cavalry horses wreaked havoc across six miles of central London
Three soldiers were injured after the mounted regiment horses getting exercise were spooked by falling concrete - covered in blood they then tore through the capital
Injured Household Cavalry horses offered new home after rampaging through streets of London
Exclusive: The Horses Trust - already home to many retired military horses - has offered to rescue the stricken pair
Offers to rehome injured Household Cavalry horses who rampaged through London
Exclusive: The Horses Trust - already home to many retired military horses - has offered to rescue the stricken pair
Blood-soaked cavalry horses running through London is the perfect way to sum up 2024
Last week’s equine drama in the capital might have felt like a worrying omen to some, but Will Gore remains optimistic
Blood-soaked cavalry horses on the loose is the perfect way to sum up 2024
Last week’s equine drama in the capital might have felt like a worrying omen to some, but Will Gore remains optimistic
Escapee cavalry horse appears to have injured leg as army locate missing animal
An escapee cavalry horse appeared to have an injured leg as it was located by the army after running amok in London on Wednesday 24 April.
Four Household Cavalry soldiers were thrown from their mounts before the animals bolted.
The military horses caused “total mayhem” in central London after they were spooked by builders moving rubble.
A group of seven horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry were on an extended exercise in Belgravia on Wednesday when chaos erupted.
Five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles and causing a number of injuries.
An army spokesperson confirmed all of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp after being assessed by vets.
Loose blood-soaked Household Cavalry aftermath as horses cause chaos in central London with smashed vehicles and police at scene
Emergency services are at the scene after loose household Cavalry horses caused chas in central London this morning (24 April).
Several police cars and ambulances are at the scene in Buckingham Palace Road.
This footage filmed by an eyewitness shows a silver car with a smashed window and shattered glass on the floor.
A bus is also seen with a smashed front window.
The horses are believed to have struck several vehicles with five people left injured.
The horses appear to have become spooked during their daily morning exercise on Hoseguards Parade in Whitehall.
Army denies whistleblower claims horses only get one hour exercise from ‘dark, rat-infested barracks’
The British Army has denied claims they only exercise their Household Cavalry horses for “one hour a day” after two horses embarked on a six-mile bloody rampage through central London.
It came after an alleged whistleblower, who said they worked with horses Quaker and Vida for two years, claimed barracks were dark and rat-infested and dirty water was regularly given to the horses.
Army denies claims horses get one hour exercise from ‘dark, rat-infested barracks’
Quaker and Vida were spooked by falling concrete and ran at top speed through central London during Wednesday rush hour
‘There was so much panic’: How five Household Cavalry horses wreaked havoc across six miles of central London
Panicked one-tonne cavalry horses threw off their army riders before smashing into a tour bus and taxis, leaving a 5-mile-long bloody trail in their wake through the city of London.
Police followed two of the five Household Cavalry Mounted regiment horses for more than five miles as tourists fled in terror to escape their path of destruction, while the other three were quickly caught.
Blood-soaked Household Cavalry horses loose in central London injuring people and hitting cars
Four people have been taken to hospital after escaped Household Cavalry horses caused mayhem by galloping through the streets of central London.
A group of seven horses and six soldiers were on an extended exercise in Belgravia on Wednesday when chaos erupted after the animals were spooked by nearby building works.
Blood-soaked Household Cavalry horses loose in central London cause chaos
The horses are said to have become spooked during a training exercise
