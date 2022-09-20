Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have insisted they would “never jump a queue” as they addressed their controversial visit to see the Queen lying in state.

The pair were accused of “skipping the queue” on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without taking part in the public line.

Some media and MPs were able to bypass the queue and access Westminster Hall during the roughly four-day lying in state.

MPs are given special passes to bypass the public queue and can bring up to four guests with them – a privilege that has been criticised by members of the public as “elitist” and “unfair”.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

But other celebrities joined the thousands of people who spent hours patiently standing in the line, which at one point reached a wait time of at least 24 hours.

ITV bosses later said Willoughby and Schofield attended to film a segment for an upcoming show, while Willoughby on Tuesday insisted they “would never jump a queue”.

As the fallout continues, here’s a roundup of all the celebrities who waited their turn in the public queue:

David Beckham

David Beckham leaves Westminster Hall (AFP via Getty Images)

Football star David Beckham was praised widely for waiting 13 hours in the public queue to view the Queen’s lying in state on Friday 16 September.

He joined fellow mourners in the official queue at 2am and got through the night on a diet of “Pringles, sherbet lemons, sandwiches, coffee and doughnuts”, he said.

The 47-year-old former England captain was reportedly offered the opportunity to pay his respects to the late monarch as a guest of an MP but declined.

When asked why he decided to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state, Beckham said: “I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way, so if my grandparents would have been here today, I know that they would have wanted to be here.”

Susanna Reid

Susanna Reid paid tribute to the Queen on ‘Good Morning Britain’ (ITV)

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid waited seven hours to see the Queen’s coffin with her mother and her mother’s friend.

The host documented their long wait on Twitter and shared tips for others waiting in line.

“If you are planning to queue here are our tips. We joined at 1.23pm near Butlers Wharf and entered Westminster Hall at 8.43pm – 7 hours 20 minutes,” she wrote.

“Wear the comfiest shoes you own. Go with someone if you can, although everyone in the queue was friendly.”

Tilda Swinton

Actress Tilda Swinton was spotted among thousands of mourners queuing to see the Queen’s coffin (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Tilda Swinton was spotted among the thousands of people to see the coffin.

The Oscar-winning actor - known for her roles in Doctor Strange and We Need to Talk About Kevin - wore black as she bowed to honour the late monarch.

Swinton was a friend and classmate of Princess Diana, as the pair both attended West Heath Girls’ School in Kent.

Sharon Osbourne

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne was seen in the line comforting other mourners (AFP via Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne was seen in the line comforting other mourners as they waited together.

The former X Factor judge was among one of the first people to join the queue last Wednesday and was accompanied by a crew filming for her TalkTV series The Talk and her co-host JJ Anisiobi.

She said: “I love the Queen, and I came over for this because I’m a royalist and I love the royal family.”

James Blunt

(Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

Singer James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley waited patiently to pay their respects to the Queen.

Responding to reports he had joined the queue, Blunt joked on Twitter on Sunday night (18 September): “Offered to sing, and am now being ushered to the front.”

Prior to his career as a musician, Blunt was a reconnaissance officer in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army.

He stood guard at the coffin of the Queen Mother when she was lying in state in 2000. The “You’re Beautiful” singer was a part of her funeral procession.

After becoming friends with Prince Harry, Blunt attended the royal’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Neil Jones

Strictly dancer Neil Jones said experience was ‘one of the most incredible moments of my life’ (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones queued for 12 hours, describing the moment he saw the Queen’s coffin lying in state as “one of the most incredible moments of my life”.

The professional dancer, 40, wrote on Instagram: “I have to say this is one of the most incredible moments of my life which I will never forget, I want to thank everyone we met while walking yesterday, thank you for the conversations, laughter and entertainment, most of all sharing the experience all together.

“We had a mum and daughter who were pushing her son in a wheelchair and were told many times they could skip the line and fast track but they declined every time because they wanted to walk with us all.

“Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you.”

Kelly Holmes

Dame Kelly Holmes came out as gay this weekend (Getty Images)

Dame Kelly Holmes said she felt “compelled” to queue for 11 hours to see the Queen’s lying in state.

The Olympian said she was offered the chance to skip the queue by officials but opted to stay in line.

Speaking about her decision to queue, she told the BBC: “It was a remarkable day. I met so many people; people of all ages. I felt compelled to be in that queue. I had to do it. I changed all my plans for the weekend.

“I didn’t mind if I had to stay there for 24 hours. I felt it was my goodbye to her as she was very important in my life.”

Daniel Mays

(Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Line of Duty and Des star Daniel Mays said he felt “proud to be British” after he queued for 11 hours to pay his respects to the Queen.

Posting a series of photos of himself, his wife Louise Burton and their son Mylo in the queue, he wrote on Twitter: “Eleven hours queueing to pay our respects to the Queen for her exceptional 70 years of service yesterday.

“The warmth, affection, conversations shared, glorious views and sense of community were magical to be part of. Made me proud to be British and proud to be a Londoner.”

Reaction

Huw Edwards made a subtle dig at “superstar VIPs” who allegedly “jumped the queue” to see the Queen lying in state.

Hosting BBC News’s coverage in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, the presenter said: “There have been quite a few familiar faces in the queue for that lying in state at Westminster Hall.

“We did of course see a certain David Beckham there on Friday. He was widely praised for queuing for hours and hours, not jumping the queue because he’s a superstar VIP.”

Edwards then added: “No, he was in the queue for many hours and good for him.”

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes also appeared to take a swipe at his former This Morning co-stars.

When his co-host Isabel Webster introduced a guest “who suffered that queue and they were not of any insignificant age”, Holmes interrupted: “What, Holly and Phillip?”

Mel B also took a dig at the presenters as she praised Susanna Reid for queuing for hours.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain to talk about her MBE, the former Spice Girl said: “I have so much respect for you.

“No queue jumping for you.”

And even pizza chain Domino’s seemed unable to resist making a joke at the duo’s expense, writing on Twitter: “Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we’ve just received an order from Holly and Phil #ThisMorning.”