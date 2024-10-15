The pensioner denied winter fuel payment because she’s just £3 over threshold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A pensioner is set to miss out on winter fuel help this year because she is just £3.32 above the weekly threshold for support.

Lynne Perry, 69, who lives in Cornwall, says she gets just enough income from her state pension to push her above the £218.15 limit for pension credit, the government’s payment to older people who need extra help with their living costs.

Those on pension credit qualify for the annual winter fuel payment, which is means-tested this year.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves decided to cut the winter allowance for the majority of recipients after inheriting what she described as a £22bn black hole in the public finances. An estimated 10.7 million pensioners will lose their fuel payment, which is worth up to £300, this winter.

Ms Perry, who is a retired teacher, said she receives £885.88 every four weeks from her state pension. This pushes her £3.32 over the weekly income threshold that determines whether a person can receive pension credit, and by extension the winter fuel payment.

Ms Perry told The Independent: “I’m one of the Waspi women who couldn’t retire at 60. What I find really unjust is, had I worked less and contributed very little, I would be better off now. I’m not entitled to pension credit because I’ve contributed for all those years of working.

“I’ve recently had to move to a new place in Cornwall, because I’m a renter. I’ve moved to a converted barn that I’ve now found out has not been very well maintained.

“I could spend £250 a month on electricity and it’s still baltic in here. It’s like an ice box, so I’m not looking forward to the winter at all.”

Campaigners protest outside parliament following the government’s decision to scrap the winter fuel allowance for a large cohort of pensioners ( PA )

Speaking about the cuts to the winter fuel payment, Ms Perry added: “I just think this is completely wrong. They could use council tax bands to assess who needs it most. I receive a little bit of housing benefit to help with my rent – why can’t pensioners who have to resort to housing benefit receive heating allowance? It’s obvious that we’re not wealthy people.

“I understand why millionaires shouldn’t get the payments. But for me, the cut couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

Ms Perry receives £395 a month in housing benefit to help with her rent, which is £625. Housing benefit does not count as income when calculating whether a person should receive pension credit.

She had some savings, but says these have been eaten up recently by the cost of dentistry she had to have done, as well as the cost of moving into a new home.

Ms Perry, who considered voting Labour at the last election but backed the Liberal Democrats at the last minute, said the fuel payment cuts have made her glad of her choice.

She said: “I’m very disappointed with Labour and I think a lot of people are. I still have a bit of savings, but we’re talking single figures now. I think I will definitely have to use them this winter.

“I read recently that Rachel Reeves has claimed £4,400 in expenses to heat her second home and I think that’s completely rubbing salt into the wound. It’s just insulting our intelligence.”

A recent report by the People’s Health Trust, which surveyed more than 30 charities, said that older people are worried “how to survive during the winter without the monetary help they received before”.

One charity that supports pensioners said: “The main worry is not being able to heat their homes enough to keep warm.” Another said: “Energy bills from 1 October 2024 are going [to be] higher. Electric is going up, gas is going up, council [tax] rates are going up. What are we supposed to do for warmth?”

Another charity worker said: “A large number of pensioners losing the winter fuel payment will be forced to choose between having clean clothes and bedding, turning on the heating or cooking a decent meal.”

The decision to cut the winter fuel payment for most pensioners has been criticised within the Labour Party, and the trade union Unite used the September party conference to call on the government to reverse the decision.

When Sir Keir Starmer put the decision to a vote, one Labour MP, Jon Trickett, voted against it, while 53 others abstained. MPs have reportedly been lobbying Ms Reeves and Sir Keir in private, making the case for more help for pensioners whose income is just above the pension credit threshold.

A government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting pensioners – with millions set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,700 this parliament through our commitment to the triple lock.

“Over a million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take-up has already seen a 152 per cent increase in claims. Many others will also benefit from the £150 warm home discount to help with energy bills over winter, while our extension of the household support fund will help with the cost of food, heating and bills.”