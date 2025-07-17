Northern Ireland’s leaders hail return of The Open to Portrush

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers have hailed the return of The Open as showcasing the region to the world.

During a visit to the first day of the golf tournament at the Royal Portrush Golf Club Michelle O’Neill said they were lucky to see it return after it was staged there in 2019 following a 68-year absence.

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly were among an estimated 50,000 spectators who descended on the north coast town on Thursday for what has been described as the biggest sports event in terms of spectators held in Northern Ireland.

“It’s great to be here again, to have The Open back with us again, and just in terms of what it means for us, in terms of the economic potential, so many visitors that come in person, millions that get online to watch what’s happening as well.

“So I think that it’s such a positive event for us, and we’re so lucky to have it back in the north west,” Ms O’Neill.

“It showcases all that’s good about us. I think it very much sends a message that we’re open for business and I think that when people tune in and they’ll see this beautiful part of the world, they’ll know that the island is amazing, they should want to come here and we will very much will be promoting that message.”

Ms Little-Pengelly described a “real opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland” with a “huge global audience watching”.

“Seeing the beauty of what’s here, seeing how professional the set-up is here, and hearing about Northern Ireland,” she said.

“That’s huge because, of course, in a very crowded marketplace, when it comes to trying to attract that investment, attract that tourism, attract that high-value golf tourism as well, actually getting the opportunity at the likes of The Open with that really, really huge global audience, is that really good unique opportunity for us.

“I know that Tourism NI and Invest NI are really trying to maximise the opportunities of this tournament being here, the biggest sporting event, as I understand, in terms of spectators that we’ve ever held in Northern Ireland.”