Queen’s funeral - latest: King Charles hosts world leaders as mourners continue to join queue
Duke of York calls his late mother ‘Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one’
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
Prince Andrew has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen, saying that he would “treasure forever” her “love for a son”.
The Duke of York praised the Queen’s “compassion” and “confidence” in the statement on Sunday afternoon.
He said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.
“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.
“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever.”
It comes as people have been warned not to set off to join the queue for the Queen’s lying in state as it is expected to close later today.
The government said: “To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue.”
World leaders have started arriving in London for the Queen’s funeral, as today marks the final full day of the monarch’s lying-in-state.
Queen end point moves to London Bridge
With 10 hours to go, the end of the queue to see the coffin is now at London Bridge.
Entry to the queue will close when it reaches final capacity.
The latest estimate for queuing time is seven hours - the shortest it has been since the queue started on Thursday.
Police response to demonstrations ‘will be balanced'
Asked how officers would respond to any potential demonstrations, Mr Cundy said officers had been briefed and the force would “always take a balanced and proportionate response to whatever issues that we find”.
“Over the last week we have had so many people coming here to London to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.
“All of our officers who will be on duty for the state funeral and for the route and across London have been briefed, they understand what their role is, and they all feel immensely privileged to be part of this overall police response.
“We will always take a balanced and proportionate response to whatever issues that we find. And we will only take action that is absolutely necessary.”
Nation holds a minute’s silence for the Queen
The country has held a minute’s silence in honour of the Queen.
People across the UK fell silent at 8pm, ahead of the monarch’s funeral on Monday.
Thousands of police to line route to Windsor Castle
Around 2,300 police officers will line the route of the Queen’s final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle.
More than 3,000 officers from forces outside London will form part of the 10,000-strong team policing the funeral on Monday, which Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy described as the “final and most complex phase” of the operation after the death of the monarch.
Speaking to the PA news agency in the specialist operations room of the capital’s police force on Sunday, Mr Cundy said: “This is a policing operation the Met has been planning for a considerable amount of time but on Monday we will enter our final and most complex phase of our policing operation.
“First and foremost, our priority is to ensure a safe and a secure state funeral and processional route, but also safe and secure for everyone who’s attending.
“As part of the route from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, we will have 1,000 police officers alongside military personnel lining the route.
“Those officers will be engaging with the huge crowds that we’re expecting in London and I’d ask anybody, if you are coming to London, to pay your respects and to see Her Majesty the Queen: if you see anything out of the ordinary, if you hear anything suspicious, please speak to one of the thousands of police officers who will be on duty.”
Food confiscated from queuers will be donated to charity
Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state is being donated to charity.
People are not allowed to take food or drink inside the Palace of Westminster and any such items will be confiscated.
Charity The Felix Project said it expects to collect over two tonnes of food, mostly snacks including crisps, chocolate and biscuits, and is also accepting unwanted blankets.
With people waiting up to 24 hours to complete the five-mile walk from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen, they are coming with plenty of food to keep them going.
When they get to Victoria Tower Gardens the food is confiscated before entry to the Parliamentary estate is allowed and instead of being thrown away, all non-perishable and unopened packages are saved.
The Felix Project will distribute the items to the thousands of community groups it works with across the capital.
Charity chief executive Charlotte Hill said: “We are honoured to be here to play a small part in this hugely poignant event and to know that an extra layer of good is being done here.
“This food is a hugely unique donation and will help hundreds of people who are struggling to afford to eat.
“We support thousands of organisations helping a huge range of people and every day more are getting in contact asking us to give them food.
“We need more food, so opportunities like this are truly wonderful.”
The charity got involved after being told by The Scout Association that a lot of food was being thrown in the bin.
Queen’s legacy a reminder British-Irish relations ‘need to be nurtured’
Irish premier Micheal Martin has said the Queen’s legacy is a reminder of the importance to “nurture” British-Irish relations, as he praised the late monarch’s “authentic actions” towards reconciliation.
The Taoiseach was speaking from London ahead of the state funeral on Monday morning.
Mr Martin and his wife Mary, along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, will be among the 500 foreign dignitaries attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey.
The two couples attended Westminster Hall on Sunday afternoon, before signing a book of condolence at Lancaster House.
The Irish delegation was also due to attend a reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening for visiting heads of state.
Speaking to reporters in London, Mr Martin said it was a “very significant moment in history”, adding: “Her warmth, her authentic actions, and by actions and by what she did, she made an enormous contribution.”
He said the Queen’s 2011 visit to Ireland was the culmination of “enormous work” that “cemented” reconciled Anglo-Irish relations in the modern era, and would long be remembered.
“In many ways it gives us all time to pause and reflect on the importance of the British-Irish relationship, the need to cultivate it, to nurture it, for the future generations.”
Queen’s Mother’s funeral cost more than £5 million
How many people queued to see the Queen Mother lying in state?
An estimated 200,000 people turned out to pay their respects over three days to the Queen Mother in 2002 – the last person to lie in state in the UK. The funeral itself had 2,200 guests.
At their longest, queues stretched across Lambeth Bridge and all the way along the South Bank to Southwark Cathedral, with people being warned to expect a wait of up to 12 hours at peak times.
How much did the Queen Mother’s funeral cost?
The Queen Mother’s funeral arrangements cost more than £5.4 million.
Policing costs amounted to £4.3 million and the Queen Mother’s lying in state came to £825,000, according to a House of Commons research briefing paper.
Lying in state by numbers
How many people went to see the Queen lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral?
Approximately 33,000 people filed past the Queen’s coffin at the Edinburgh cathedral.
How many people have so far seen the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall?
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport does not have a current figure for how many mourners have filed past the Queen’s coffin.
The longest queuing time so far has been around 24 hours, with barriers of around 10 miles long to keep people in the line.
How many foreign dignitaries are invited to the funeral?
The event will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London for the Queen’s state funeral.
Invitations have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources have said.
How many jewels are in the Imperial State Crown placed on top of the coffin?
The crown is made of gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.
Back of coffin queue moves to near Tower Bridge
The back of the queue to see the Queen lying in state has been moved, with just 12 hours left to see the coffin.
Mourners are now being instructed to go to Potters Field Park by Tower Bridge rather than Southwark Park, some two miles east.
People in the queue will have until 6.30am to reach Westminster Hall before the Queen’s coffin is prepared for her funeral at 11am on Monday.
Truss finishes meetings with world leaders
Liz Truss has concluded her talks with world leaders and met the King as she prepares to say a final farewell to the Queen along with hundreds of dignitaries from across the globe.
The Prime Minister hosted her Irish counterpart as well as the Canadian premier and the Polish president at Downing Street on Sunday.
She had been due to meet US President Joe Biden but the talks were cancelled on Saturday.
Instead, a “full bilateral meeting” has been scheduled for Wednesday when the pair are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.
Ms Truss also had an audience with Charles at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, ahead of his reception for visiting heads of state.
The weekend’s talks with world leaders were being framed by No 10 as chats to offer condolences over the Queen’s death, during which politics was likely to come up.
In particular, Ms Truss’s meeting with Irish premier Micheal Martin came against a backdrop of tensions over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
