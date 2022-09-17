Queen queue – live: King Charles and Prince William make surprise visit to greet mourners
Lines to view late monarch’s coffin stretch for miles across London amid 14-hour wait
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
The King and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.
Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, southeast London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged.
Many took photographs and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the King and the heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest.
Several also shouted “God Save the King”, “God Save the Prince of Wales” and “hip, hip, hooray” as each passed by.
The latest waiting time is now said to be 14 hours, with queues snaking all the way back to Southwark Park in Bermondsey, southeast London.
Police detained a man at about 10pm on Friday after he reportedly moved out of the queue to approach the Queen‘s coffin, leaving several inside Westminster Hall shocked.
It happened just a few hours after the Vigil of the Princes, with King Charles III and his three siblings holding a 15-minute vigil beside their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.
William told he will be ‘brilliant king one day'
The Prince of Wales thanked people for waiting in line for many hours for the Queen’s lying in state, as he shook hands with mourners.
Several people cried after meeting him, and one woman told him: “You’ll be a brilliant king one day”.
Charles left before William, both of them in cars surrounded by police vehicles.
Hundreds line street to greet King and Prince of Wales
Hundreds of passers-by have lined the pavements in Lambeth, towards Westminster Bridge, to watch the King and the Prince of Wales greeting mourners in the queue.
In line for the Queen’s lying in state, one lady offered Charles condolences as he shook her hand, and another shouted: “I can’t believe this.”
Dozens shouted “hip hip hooray” as Charles and William moved down the line, stopping for a few moments with each person.
Several people called their friends and relatives on the phone to tell them what they had just witnessed.
Warning ahead of another cold night as 39 more people taken to hospital
A total of 710 people along the lying-in-state queue route and surrounding areas received medical treatment up until midnight on Friday.
On Friday, 275 patients were treated, with 39 taken to hospital
On Thursday, 144 patients were treated with 25 taken to hospital
On Wednesday, 291 patients were treated, with 17 taken to hospital
London Ambulance Service is urging people to dress appropriately and make sure they have any regular medication with them ahead of another cold night tonight.
Darren Farmer, director of ambulance operations, said: “It’s important that people joining the queue follow the advice provided on the government website, including bringing with them any regular medication, appropriate clothing, drink plenty of water and eat regularly.
“It’s likely to be cold, so it’s important people wear appropriate clothing to keep them warm.”
Prince William continues to greet public as King Charles leaves in car
King Charles has now left in the back of a car, however Prince William is continuing to greet people and thank them for their support.
William is taking his time especially to greet the many children who have waited long hours in the queue which is now 14-hours long.
King Charles given pen by well-wishers after ink mishaps
A well-wisher waiting to greet King Charles handed the new monarch a pen, after he was filmed having a mishap with a leaky pen which left his fingers covered in ink.
The King expressed frustration at a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
King Charles and Prince William thank mourners for queuing for so long
King Charles and Prince William are taking their time to greet as many people as possible in the queue at Lambeth, in southeast London.
William could be heard telling one mourner she was wearing sensible trainers for the long wait, while another rubbed the prince’s arm as she expressed her condolences.
The royals thanked people for queuing for so long in the cold overnight.
Security accompanying the royals could be heard telling people to put away their mobile phones and enjoy the moment.
King and Prince of Wales greet people waiting in queue
The King and Prince of Wales are meeting people waiting in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall.
King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William shook hands with people in the queue and shared a few words of conversation as cheers of “hip, hip, hooray” could be heard.
Back of queue grows in Southwark Park
The queue for the lying in state has begun to grow in Southwark Park, with a steady stream of mourners continuing to join the end of the line.
The sign at the mouth of the queue still tells mourners it will be a minimum 14-hour wait, which is generally greeted by relief by well-wishers, with one group cheering as they walked past.
Which celebrities will attend the Queen’s funeral?
The Queen’s funeral will see members of the British royal family as well as foreign royals, politicians, world leaders, key workers, and volunteers saying their final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
It is thought that a number of high-profile celebrities will also be in attendance, due to their close relationships with the royal family or as invited guests of the dignitaries arriving in London over the next two days.
Sir David Attenborough, who had a friendship with the late Queen for decades and was knighted by her in 1985, is expected to attend the service.
Liz Truss set to meet world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Liz Truss is primed to hold the first of her confirmed head-to-heads with world leaders as they make the trip to the UK for the Queen’s funeral.
The prime minister will speak with her counterparts from New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, with the conversations framed by No 10 as chats rather than formal bilateral meetings.
