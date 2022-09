✕ Close Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity

The King and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, southeast London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged.

Many took photographs and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the King and the heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest.

Several also shouted “God Save the King”, “God Save the Prince of Wales” and “hip, hip, hooray” as each passed by.

It comes as paramedics have treated more than 700 people queueing in London to view the Queen’s coffin.

London Ambulance chiefs said they cared for 710 patients, between when the lying in state began and midnight on Friday, along the queuing route and surrounding areas, including Hyde Park, Whitehall and Millbank.