Queen queue – live: King Charles greets well-wishers as paramedics treat 700 mourners
Lines to view late monarch’s coffin stretch for miles across London amid 16.5-hour wait
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
The King and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.
Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, southeast London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged.
Many took photographs and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the King and the heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest.
Several also shouted “God Save the King”, “God Save the Prince of Wales” and “hip, hip, hooray” as each passed by.
It comes as paramedics have treated more than 700 people queueing in London to view the Queen’s coffin.
London Ambulance chiefs said they cared for 710 patients, between when the lying in state began and midnight on Friday, along the queuing route and surrounding areas, including Hyde Park, Whitehall and Millbank.
Prince and Princess of Wales join the King and Queen Consort meeting leaders from the Commonwealth
The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King and Queen Consort for a Buckingham Palace lunch with governors-general from the Commonwealth realms on Saturday.
Kate was seen deep in conversation with Camilla.
The princess, who wore her hair down, was pictured smiling at the Queen Consort, who was holding a drink with a slice of lemon in it, as the pair chatted.
At one stage, Kate, who was wearing a long three-strand pearl necklace, placed her hand on the arm of Saint Lucia governor-general Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles as they spoke.
The princess also stood next to the King as he spoke to the dignitaries, with William also mingling in the busy room.
The governors-general of Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu were among those present.
The Queen would ‘appreciate’ number of people paying respects, Earl of Wessex says
The Earl of Wessex has told mourners the Queen would “appreciate” the number of people paying their respects.
Well-wishers could be heard telling Edward and Sophie “sorry for your loss” outside Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s youngest son told those in the crowd: “I know that my mother would really appreciate this fantastic support”.
The visit comes after King Charles and Prince William made a surprise visit to mourners queuing to see the Queen lying in state. The new Prince of Wales apologised to well-wishers for the wait while crowds cheered for the King.
ICYMI: More than 700 people treated by paramedics in queue to see Queen's coffin
Paramedics have treated more than 700 people queueing in London to view the Queen’s lying in state.
Thousands of people are still standing in line for their turn to enter Westminster Hall, and at Saturday lunchtime the waiting time was estimated at 16.5 hours.
London Ambulance chiefs said they cared for 710 patients, between when the lying in state began and midnight on Friday, along the queuing route and surrounding areas, including Hyde Park, Whitehall and Millbank.
Read the full story below:
More than 700 people treated by paramedics in queue to see Queen’s coffin
People standing waiting warned of plunging temperatures
Watch: King Charles and Prince William cheer women in queue with Paddington bear
NEW: Prime minister Liz Truss will no longer hold talks with US president Joe Biden on Sunday
Prime minister Liz Truss will no longer hold talks with US president Joe Biden on Sunday, with a "full bilateral meeting" taking place at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday instead, Downing Street said.
The UK prime minister has begun meeting world leaders who are in the UK for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
Ms Truss concluded meetings with her counterparts from Australia and New Zealand at the government's Chevening country residence.
The prime minister spoke with Australian leader Anthony Albanese and New Zealand's premier Jacinda Ardern as she kicked off talks with world leaders travelling to the UK for the Queen's funeral.
Australian prime minister signs Queen’s condolences book
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese signed the condolence book at Lancaster House with his partner, Jodie Haydon.
He tweeted: “Today Jodie and I signed the condolence book at Lancaster House.
“In this time of great grief, we are thankful to be here paying our respects to the Queen for her services to duty, faith, family and the Commonwealth.”
NEW: Earl and Countess of Wessex greet well-wishers at Buckingham Palace
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have met well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace.
Edward and Sophie were greeted with cheers from the crowd as they emerged from the palace on Saturday afternoon.
The Queen's youngest son could be heard asking mourners where they had come from and whether they were making their way to Green Park to lay flowers.
Meanwhile, his wife was given bouquets and a stuffed toy as she shook hands with those gathered.
Liz Truss kicks off talks with world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral
Liz Truss has concluded meetings with her counterparts from Australia and New Zealand at the government's Chevening country residence.
The prime minister spoke with Australian leader Anthony Albanese and New Zealand's premier Jacinda Ardern as she kicked off talks with world leaders travelling to the UK for the Queen's funeral.
Mother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen coffin
A woman has described the moment a man pushed aside her daughter to rush toward Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.
The incident happened in Westminster Hall last night, with the Metropolitan Police confirming the offender is now in custody after being arrested at the scene.
“Some person decided they were going to push her out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standards and try to do I don’t know what,” the mother explained.
She added that police had grabbed the man “within two seconds”.
Mother describes moment man pushed aside her child to rush Queen’s coffin
William told he will be ‘brilliant king one day'
The Prince of Wales thanked people for waiting in line for many hours for the Queen’s lying in state, as he shook hands with mourners.
Several people cried after meeting him, and one woman told him: “You’ll be a brilliant king one day”.
Charles left before William, both of them in cars surrounded by police vehicles.
