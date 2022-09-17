Queen’s funeral – live: William and Harry lead coffin vigil as queue wait is 13 hours
Lines to view late monarch’s coffin stretch for miles across London with another chilly night ahead for mourners
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
Prince Harry and Prince William led a silent vigil held by the Queen’s grandchildren in Westminster Hall this evening.
The Prince of Wales led his brother the Duke of Sussex, as well as his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.
It is the first time grandchildren have taken part in the ceremony, following the Vigil of the Princes led by King Charles on Friday.
Earlier this afternoon, the King and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.
Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, southeast London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged.
Many took photographs and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the King and the heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest.
Several also shouted “God Save the King”, “God Save the Prince of Wales” and “hip, hip, hooray” as each passed by.
Funeral to be shown on big screens in parks across UK
Thousands of mourners are expected to watch the Queen’s funeral on large screens in public parks and venues across the UK.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the historic occasion will be shown in various locations – from London’s Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.
Around 125 cinemas across the UK will also be screening the event – along with Sky News, ITV and the BBC for people watching from home.
Two thousand guests are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral in person at Westminster Abbey, which starts at 11am.
The Queen’s coffin will be moved from the Palace of Westminster 15 minutes before, and the event will be followed by a national two-minute silence at 11.55am.
A public procession will begin at 12.15pm as the Queen’s coffin makes the 1.5-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.
The coffin will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor in Berkshire, where the Queen will be laid to rest.
Biden arrives in UK on Air Force One
US president Joe Biden has arrived in the UK for his visit to attend the Queen’s funeral.
Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport just before 10pm.
A planned meeting with Liz Truss has been delayed until after the ceremony on Monday.
Australia’s PM offers condolences to the King
Anthony Albanese said he has extended his personal condolences, and those of the Australian people, to the King following the Queen’s death.
The Australian prime minister tweeted: “It was an honour to meet with His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
“I extended my personal condolences and those of the Australian people to the King.”
Who is Viscount Severn?
The Queen’s eight grandchildren took part in a silent vigil by her coffin two days before her funeral, in a historic first.
Just as King Charles had led his siblings in the Vigil of the Princes on Friday evening, his son Prince William was joined by his brother Harry and their cousins in Westminster Hall for the brief ceremony.
The others taking part included Prince Andrew’s children Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; Princess Anne’s two children Zara Tindall and Peter Philips and Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.
But the eighth member of the group was a less familiar face - the Queen’s youngest grandchild, and Louise’s brother, James.
Trudeau signs condolence book
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has signed the book of condolence at Lancaster House as he visits London for the Queen’s funeral.
He tweeted: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served for her entire life, and bore the weight of her duties with impeccable grace.
“Sophie and I are in London for Her Majesty’s funeral – and today, we marked the solemn occasion by signing the book of condolences.”
Boy receives posthumous thank you note from the Queen
A seven-year-old boy has received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II, posted to him on the day the late monarch died.
The message from the royal, sent to Charlie, of Ilford, east London, came in response to a note he had sent to congratulate her on June’s platinum jubilee celebrations.
The policing operation in figures
• 231 coaches deployed to transport officers over the last 7 days, with a further 250 coach trips up to and including the day of the funeral • Almost 500 extra vehicles supplied to numerous parts of the Met • 24,000 barriers (covering 36km), 5,000 cones and 1,630 signs deployed • Our catering team has issued around 25,000 snack bags, 50,000 bottles of water and 28,000 cups of tea and coffee • 6 feeding centres with drinking water, power, lighting, toilets and facilities for officers to sit and eat were set up in the first three days.
Funeral will be largest Met operation to date
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “It was a privilege to introduce His Majesty King Charles to some of the teams working hard behind the scenes to deliver this monumental policing operation, which will culminate in us deploying the greatest number of officers in the Met’s history for a pre-planned event on Monday. It gave officers and staff a real boost.
“Our priority continues to be ensuring people are able to safely pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen, while still delivering core local policing and emergency response across the capital. T
“This huge operation has required the support of almost every team within the Met and large numbers of officers joining us from across the country, as well as close working with our partners. Every individual involved has demonstrated great diligence and the utmost professionalism.”
A specialist team from the Met’s Public Order Planning Unit has been responsible for ensuring the appropriate resources are in place and all aspects are coordinated across the entirety of the Met, from traffic and crowd management, to protected VIP movements and operational briefings.
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘did not jump queue’ to see Queen, ITV says
ITV show This Morning has insisted its presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby did not “jump the queue” for the Queen’s lying in state and were there to report on the event as media.
The pair have received criticism from some on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall without having taken part in the queue.
A statement on the programme’s Instagram account said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.
“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”
King visits Met to thank emergency workers
The King has paid a visit to the Met’s Command and Control Centre in Lambeth to thank a host of emergency workers for their efforts and support.
The new Met Commissioner Mark Rowley, Deputy Commissioner Lynne Owens and the Lord Lieutenant of London Sir Ken Olisa greeted the party on their arrival earlier today, where they were also joined by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Mayor Sadiq Khan.
During a tour of the site the King was met with a wide range of Met officers and staff involved in different aspects of the policing and security operation.
He met those leading the operation, ‘Gold’ DAC Jane Connors, and ‘Silver’ Commander Karen Findlay, at the Special Operations Room, which provides comprehensive command and control facilities for pre-planned policing operations and extended major incidents.
The largest of its kind in UK policing, it manages around 2,000 events a year, from elite sports occasions to demonstrations and ceremonial events such as Trooping The Colour.
