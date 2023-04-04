✕ Close Virgin Media down: Service not working for users across UK

Virgin Media is scrambling to fix sweeping broadband outages which left thousands of customers unable to access the internet this morning.

Problems first started at around 2am, according to data from Downdetector, a site which tracks outages.

At that point, there was a big spike in reports to the website of problems with Virgin Media, with another peak coming at around 7am.

The website found that 74 per cent of users were having problems with their landline internet while 24 per cent said they were suffering from a total blackout.

Earlier this morning, many claimed Virgin Media’s website was also down. It now appears to be back up and running, though in a greatly reduced form.

Virgin Media acknowledged there had been problems with its systems and said it is working to fix everything as soon as possible.

Frustrated customers hit out at the company, branding this morning’s issues “unforgivable”.

“Virgin Media has been having serious nationwide issues since about 1am and still hasn’t issued any communications or apologies,” one user wrote on Twitter earlier this morning. “That alone is unforgivable. Will not be using them again when I move house soon.”