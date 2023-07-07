Wimbledon school car crash – live: Girl, 8, killed and 15 injured as woman arrested and car seized
Woman arrested on suspicion of causing death dangerous driving after incident at The Study Preparatory School
An eight-year-old girl has died and 15 others were injured after a Land Rover crashed into a girls’ prep school in Wimbledon.
An end-of-term tea party was underway at The Study Prep school in Camp Road when the crash took place at around 10am on Thursday.
Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland’s voice broke as she told a press conference: “Very sadly one of the children, an eight-year-old girl, died at the scene.”
A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody. The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
The Study Prep school issued a statement over the “tragic accident” saying they are “profoundly shocked”.
“Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time,” said the school on its website, adding that they are “well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.”
The all-girls’ school is located about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is currently taking place.
Land Rover removed from accident site
A Land Rover has been removed from The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon where an eight-year-old girl died earlier on Thursday.
The car, covered in a green tarpaulin, was loaded on a police truck and driven away past broken and bent metal railings.
The police cordon outside the school has been reduced, allowing more access to Wimbledon Common.
Flowers placed near school to offer respect to car crash victim
Flowers have been placed near the school where a young girl died in a car collision in Wimbledon.
New Malden residents Sophia Graham, 27, and Tayla Landsberg, 22, who brought flowers to the police cordon said: “When we found out one of the kids had died it was awful.
“When the police made their announcement it was so sad to see even them get emotional. It’s made a big impact on everyone. “Kids walk in the Common freely without thinking about it.”
Ms Landsberg said: “It’s usually very peaceful, very bubbly with lots of fun activities going on.”
Sadiq Khan offers condolences over the death of the eight-year-old girl
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m heartbroken at the news that an eight-year-old girl has so tragically died following the incident at a school in Wimbledon.
“My thoughts are with her loved ones, the school and wider community at this extremely difficult time, and on behalf of all Londoners I want to extend my deepest condolences to them.
“My heart goes out to everyone affected, including the other children and adults injured as a result of this incident, and I wish them all a full recovery.”
Pictures from the scene
What have politicians said about the crash?
The prime minister’s official spokesman said Rishi Sunak thanked the emergency services for their swift response.
The spokesman said: “The prime minister’s deepest condolences are with the family of the girl who has tragically lost her life.
“His thoughts are with all those injured and involved in the horrific collision in Wimbledon this morning.
“This will have been a terrifying experience for all of the children, staff and parents.m
Mr Hammond said he was “very concerned” to hear about the “major incident”, adding: “My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study.”
He told the BBC: “Extraordinarily distressing and tragic incident on the last day of term … there has actually been a major incident declared. The air ambulance, the ambulance, the fire services, and the police are all in attendance.”
“The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical.”
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the incident as “devastating” and said: “My heart goes out to everyone affected.”
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was “saddened to hear about the tragic incident at the school in Wimbledon this morning”, adding in a tweet: “My thoughts are with everyone affected. I would like to thank emergency responders at the scene. It is important they are now able to carry out their investigation.”
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper tweeted: “Thinking of all the families, pupils and staff affected by the terrible incident at a primary school in Wimbledon this morning. Thank you to the emergency services on site for their swift response.”
What have the police said about the crash?
Police are not treating the incident as terror-related.
Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, local police commander for southwest London, said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.
“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.”
A large police cordon is in place stretching onto Wimbledon Common where officers are moving dog walkers and passers-by away from the scene. An air ambulance was at the edge of the Common while a number of ambulances were parked nearby in the hours after the crash.
Who are the victims?
An eight-year-old girl has died but her identity has not yet been revealed. Some 15 people were injured in the incident and treated at the scene, while 10 were taken to hospital.
A number of those injured are being treated as critical, according to Stephen Hammond, the Conservative MP for Wimbledon.
What happened during the Wimbledon crash?
The Metropolitan Police said it was called at 9.54am to reports a car had crashed into a building at the school.
London Fire Brigade attended the scene, along with 15 ambulances and an air ambulance.
It is understood the Land Rover was being driven by a woman who suffered a medical incident, reported the Evening Standard. Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene but would not confirm any more about the possible cause of the crash.
The gold Land Rover reportedly crashed through an “end-of-term tea party”, with reports to The Mirror claiming “the children were sat on the grass with their teachers” when the car ploughing into them.
The London Ambulance Service said 16 people were treated at the scene.
Police commander’s statement in full
Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland from the Metropolitan Police said: “I am here to give you an update following today’s tragic incident here in Wimbledon. “We were called shortly before 10 o’clock this morning after a car collided with a building at The Study Preparatory School, behind me in Camp Road. “A large number of our officers were deployed to the scene, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
“Our officers, along with our colleagues from the other emergency services, provided first aid to a number of people who had been injured.
“Very sadly, one of the children, an eight-year-old girl, died at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time.
“The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, stopped at the scene.
“She was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken into custody. “This is a very difficult time for everyone here at the school and across the wider community.
“We would ask people not to speculate while we work to understand the full circumstances of what has happened.
“We are not treating this incident as terror related.
“Our officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses and have viewed CCTV.
“If anyone has any information about what happened, please contact us as soon as possible by calling 101, or speaking to officers here at the scene.”