Woman dies after being hit by police car on Christmas Eve

A woman in her 20s has been killed after being hit by a police car on Christmas Eve in Liverpool.

Emergency services attended the scene at Sheil Road on Saturday evening after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a police vehicle.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Merseyside Police said they are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been informed and have attended the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact (0151) 777 5747, or via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 857 of Saturday 24 December.

More to follow...