Wallasey: Woman killed and others injured in Christmas Eve pub shooting

A woman was killed and three men were hospitalised when a gunman opened fire inside a busy pub on Christmas Eve.

Police were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village at around 11:50pm after being alerted about the sound of gunshots.

Merseyside Police say the shooter is still at large, have launched a murder investigation, and are asking for the public to come forward with information.

Dave McCaughrean, detective superintendent, said it was a "truly shocking and devastating incident" in a "busy venue full of young people."

Multiple people were injured.

