Brexit news - live: Boris Johnson tries to sabotage NI breakthrough as MPs pave way for Stormont return
Former PM – who has repeatedly criticised Mr Sunak since he was kicked out of No 10 – called on his successor to have the ‘courage’ to ditch more Brussels regulations
Boris Johnson has attacked Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the DUP – warning that it could tie the UK to EU trade rules in future.
Mr Sunak’s government revealed new arrangements to remove routine checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in a bid to restore power-sharing at Stormont.
Checks required under the previous so-called “green lane” will be further reduced – a tweak aimed at fixing some of the unresolved mess left by Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal.
The former PM – who has repeatedly criticised Mr Sunak since he was kicked out of No 10 – called on his successor to have the “courage” to ditch more Brussels regulations.
“We must retain the appetite and the courage to diverge from the low-growth high-regulation European model,” said Mr Johnson on X, formerly Twitter.
Last night Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, said his party was not split on the new deal and that support for it was “absolutely decisive”.
Later, MPs will pass statutory instruments that pave the way for Stormont to finally get a functioning government after nearly two years of impasse over the post-Brexit arrangements.
MPs to pass statutory instruments to pave way for Stormont return
MPs will later today pass two statutory instruments that will pave the way for Stormont to return.
Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland secretary and Steve Baker, the NI minister, will lead two 90-minute debates on tweaks to the Windsor Framework.
These concern good moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and were scheduled to start at around 11.30am.
Recap: DUP agrees deal to end boycott of Northern Ireland government and restore powersharing
Northern Ireland’s top unionist party have announced they will end their boycott of the government after more than 700 days following a mammoth overnight meeting.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, emerged after 1am this morning to announce he had secured the “decisive” backing of his executive to resume power sharing with the nationalists.
Full report:
DUP agrees deal to end boycott of Northern Ireland government
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says deal is subject to government passing new legislation over post-Brexit trade
Full report: Now Boris tries to sabotage his own bungled Brexit deal with new attack on Sunak
Mr Johnson’s former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost – believed to be part of a small cabal of right-wing MPs and ex-advisers plotting to bring down Mr Sunak – said he agreed with the former PM.
The trouble-making Tory peer warned that the new agreement with the DUP should not “slow” the push to diverge from the EU.
Under the new deal set out in Mr Sunak’s “Safeguarding the Union” paper, the “red lane” for transporting goods from GB to NI, and then on into the EU single market in the Republic of Ireland, will remain.
Full report:
Boris Johnson tries to sabotage his bungled Brexit deal in new attack on Sunak
Former PM launches astonishing intervention as Sunak agrees frictionless border for Northern Ireland – on the day new EU import checks come into force
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling Brexit coverage.
MP will today pave the way for Stormont to return after the DUP agreed a new Brexit deal.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies