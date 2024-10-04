Boris Johnson interview live: Ex-prime minister says he regrets apologising for Partygate in ITV grilling
Comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces backlash over Chagos Islands deal with protest planned
Boris Johnson has said he regrets apologising for the so-called partygate scandal over lockdown-era gatherings in Downing Street in a new interview.
In the grilling set to be aired on ITV in full tonight, the former prime minister claimed the move had “inadvertently validated the entire corpus” as accusations were also levelled at officials who were “working very hard”.
It comes as a group of indigenous Chagossians planned to stage a protest in Westminster, claiming they have been sidelined from discussions surrounding the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, The Independent understands.
Chagossian Voices insisted the UK government has “consistently and deliberately ignored” their perspectives throughout the negotiation process, calling for full inclusion in the treaty drafting.
As tensions mount, Sir Keir Starmer has defended the government’s decision, claiming that the UK-Mauritius deal ensures continued security of the US-UK Diego Garcia military base.
However, the move has drawn significant backlash, particularly from Argentina who capitalised on the situation by vowing to secure “full sovereignty” over the Falklands.
Watch: Boris Johnson explains why he thinks apologising for Partygate was mistake
Johnson criticises Cameron’s handling of aftermath of Brexit vote
Boris Johnson has criticised David Cameron’s handling of the aftermath of the Brexit vote, suggesting it was “not normal”for the former prime minister to “evacuate the stage” after the referendum.
The former Tory MP told ITV News: “What we expected and what I think, you know, everybody expected was that the Cameron government having called a referendum a ‘yes’, ‘no’ choice for the people – a leave, remain choice for the people – would bring forward a white paper.”
Mr Johnson also claimed he was shocked when Lord Cameron left Number 10, saying: “Because every other European leader when their whole referendum decides, you know, once the people have voted, decides what to do and stays in office.
“So, it’s not normal for the prime minister having asked for a referendum vote suddenly to evacuate the stage.”
Johnson refuses to say whether he regrets apology to Queen over party on eve of Phillip’s funeral
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he regrets apologising to the Queen for parties held on the eve of Prince Philip‘s funeral.
The ex-Tory leader said he should not have apologised for the Partygate scandal, in an interview with ITV.
But he would not be drawn on his conversations with the former monarch.
Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
RECAP | Keir Starmer announces £21.7 billion funding for carbon capture in speech
- End of Coal Era: The PM highlighted the significance of this week, marking the closure of the last coal-fired electricity plant. He said: “I know what we lost when we lost coal. But I also know how we can rewrite our story in the ink of the future.”
- Chancellor’s remarks: Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a substantial £21.7 billion investment for the projects, calling it a “massive opportunity” to attract further investment.
- ‘Historic shift’: Energy secretary Ed Miliband praised the end of coal-fired electricity as a “historic week for Britain’s energy system” and condemned the “dither and delay” of the Tories.
- Future focus: Starmer concluded the speech by claiming that the UK is poised to compete globally in clean energy, adding: “We’re putting ourselves in the position not just to be in that global race, but to win that global race.”
Swinney does not rule out snap election if budget fails
First Minister John Swinney has not ruled out a snap election in Scotland if his budget fails to secure enough support to pass in Holyrood.
The SNP currently runs Scotland as a minority administration, needing just two votes from opposition MSPs to pass legislation.
But the Scottish Government’s budget this year – a draft of which will be published in December – is expected to require swingeing cuts to be made to public spending in response to financial pressures.
Appearing on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast, the First Minister was asked if failing to pass his tax and spending plans would trigger a vote.
“It depends on the actions of other political parties,” he said.
The budget, he added, will be “sustainable” and will balance the books in Scotland.
TV licence fee: Why evasion could be decriminalised and what it means for you
The government is set to support the de-criminalisation of TV licence fee evasion, over concerns it disproportionately affects women.
Around 34,000 were prosecuted for wrongly not paying their TV licence last year, with many saying criminal punishment for not paying the £169.50 annual fee is too harsh.
You can read the full story below:
TV licence fee: Could evasion be decriminalised and why?
Lisa Nandy expected to say fee evasion should not be a criminal offence
Bugging device found in my bathroom after Netanyahu visit, Johnson claims
A bugging device was found in Boris Johnson’s bathroom after a visit by Benjamin Netanyahu when he was foreign secretary, the former prime minister has claimed.
Mr Johnson alleged that his security team made the discovery when they did a sweep of the toilets after the Israeli premier had used them during a meeting in 2017.
Writing in his memoir Unleashed, the former Tory MP said Mr Netanyahu had excused himself during talks at his old office to use the washroom, described as “a secret annex… a bit like the gents’ in a posh London club”.
“Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox,” Mr Johnson said.
It is unclear whether the Israeli government was confronted about the incident.
The Israeli embassy in London has been contacted for comment.
Euston station’s controversial advertising board axed
Transport secretary Louise Haigh has ordered the shutdown of a large advertising board at London’s Euston station.
The decision comes as Network Rail responds to mounting criticism over its decision to replace the traditional departure board with a massive advertising display, leaving travellers with smaller train information screens.
A frustrated Ms Haigh said: “For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers.
“That’s why I’ve tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers.
“This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.”
SNP slams Starmer’s ‘clueless’ snub of Scottish carbon capture project
The SNP has accused Labour of being “clueless” for bypassing a key Scottish carbon capture project in favour of developments in England.
The prime minister announced plans for two £22 billion carbon capture clusters in Merseyside and Teesside, while Scotland’s Acorn project in St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, was overlooked once again.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn slammed the move, calling it a missed opportunity for economic growth and job creation in Scotland.
“Labour’s decision to prioritise the North of England over the Scottish cluster leaves us in the lurch,” Mr Flynn said.
“They’ve followed in the footsteps of the Tories.”
The Acorn project was given reserve status after being passed over for funding in 2021 by the previous UK government.
