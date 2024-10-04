✕ Close Boris Johnson explains why he thinks apologising for Partygate was mistake

Boris Johnson has said he regrets apologising for the so-called partygate scandal over lockdown-era gatherings in Downing Street in a new interview.

In the grilling set to be aired on ITV in full tonight, the former prime minister claimed the move had “inadvertently validated the entire corpus” as accusations were also levelled at officials who were “working very hard”.

It comes as a group of indigenous Chagossians planned to stage a protest in Westminster, claiming they have been sidelined from discussions surrounding the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, The Independent understands.

Chagossian Voices insisted the UK government has “consistently and deliberately ignored” their perspectives throughout the negotiation process, calling for full inclusion in the treaty drafting.

As tensions mount, Sir Keir Starmer has defended the government’s decision, claiming that the UK-Mauritius deal ensures continued security of the US-UK Diego Garcia military base.

However, the move has drawn significant backlash, particularly from Argentina who capitalised on the situation by vowing to secure “full sovereignty” over the Falklands.