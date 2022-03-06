Boris Johnson has revealed a six-point plan for Ukraine (Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has put forward a six-point plan for the international community to support Ukraine during the Russian invasion, as he said Vladimir Putin “must fail and be seen to fail”.

The key points include maximising economic pressure on the invading country, doing more to help Ukraine to defend itself and preventing a “creeping normalisation” of what Russia is doing to its neighbour.

“We cannot allow the Kremlin to bite off chunks of an independent country and inflict immense human suffering and then creep back into the fold,” the British prime minister wrote in the New York Times.

Meanwhile, the UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has warned the Russia leader to neither “test” nor “underestimate” the UK.