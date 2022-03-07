Boris Johnson news: Dominic Raab says ‘Putin must fail’ and rules out Ukraine no-fly zone
UK’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has ruled out imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine during the Russian attack, saying this would lead to a “massive escalation”.
Echoing the words of Boris Johnson, he said Vladimir Putin “must fail” but warned this may take time.
Also on Sunday, the PM put forward a six-point plan for the international community to support Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
This included maximising economic pressure on the invading country and doing more to help Ukraine to defend itself and preventing a “creeping normalisation” of what Russia is doing to its neighbour.
“We cannot allow the Kremlin to bite off chunks of an independent country and inflict immense human suffering and then creep back into the fold,” Mr Johnson wrote in the New York Times.
Meanwhile, the UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has warned the Russia leader to neither “test” nor “underestimate” the UK.
UK to inject $100m into Ukraine's economy
UK will allocate an additional $100m directly to the Ukrainian government budget, Downing Street said in a press statement on Monday.
The move is directed at mitigating financial pressures created by Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion.
“This grant could be used to support public sector salaries, allowing critical state functions to keep operating, as well as to support social safety nets and pensions for the Ukrainian people,” the statement said.
“The grant will be provided through the World Bank.”
The $100m pledge comes on top of the UK training 22,000 soldiers, supplying 2,000 anti-tank missiles, providing £100 million for economic reform and energy independence, and providing £120 million of humanitarian aid including £25 million of match funding to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.
In a statement prime minister Boris Johnson said: “While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation.”
