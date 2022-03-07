✕ Close Dominic Raab dismisses fears that Putin will use nuclear weapons as ‘rhetoric’

UK’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has ruled out imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine during the Russian attack, saying this would lead to a “massive escalation”.

Echoing the words of Boris Johnson, he said Vladimir Putin “must fail” but warned this may take time.

Also on Sunday, the PM put forward a six-point plan for the international community to support Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

This included maximising economic pressure on the invading country and doing more to help Ukraine to defend itself and preventing a “creeping normalisation” of what Russia is doing to its neighbour.

“We cannot allow the Kremlin to bite off chunks of an independent country and inflict immense human suffering and then creep back into the fold,” Mr Johnson wrote in the New York Times.

Meanwhile, the UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has warned the Russia leader to neither “test” nor “underestimate” the UK.