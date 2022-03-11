✕ Close Johnson 'fears' Putin will use chemical weapons in Ukraine

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he fears that Russian president Vladimir Putin's regime may resort to deploying chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“The stuff which you are hearing about chemical weapons is straight out of the Russian playbook,” the prime minister told Sky News.

Earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a similar warning against Mr Putin using chemical weapons.

Meanwhile, the UK government announced sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs, including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Mr Abramovich joins leading industrialist Oleg Deripaska, worth £2 billion, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Alexei Miller, CEO of energy company Gazprom on the list of newly-sanctioned oligarchs.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression".

“The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame," she added.