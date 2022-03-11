Boris Johnson news - live: PM says Putin may resort to chemical weapons as UK sanctions seven oligarchs
‘The stuff which you are hearing about chemical weapons is straight out of the Russian playbook’
Prime minister Boris Johnson said he fears that Russian president Vladimir Putin's regime may resort to deploying chemical weapons in Ukraine.
“The stuff which you are hearing about chemical weapons is straight out of the Russian playbook,” the prime minister told Sky News.
Earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a similar warning against Mr Putin using chemical weapons.
Meanwhile, the UK government announced sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs, including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.
Mr Abramovich joins leading industrialist Oleg Deripaska, worth £2 billion, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Alexei Miller, CEO of energy company Gazprom on the list of newly-sanctioned oligarchs.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression".
“The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame," she added.
Johnson rules out no-fly zone
Despite the Russian strike on a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, prime minister Boris Johnson has again ruled out imposing a no-fly zone.
Mr Johnson said that while Vladimir Putin had abandoned “all norms of civilised behaviour”, a no-fly zone would bring the UK and Nato into direct conflict with Russia – something he was determined to avoid.
The attack on the hospital reportedly killed three people, including a child, and injured 17 others. It led to renewed calls from President Volodymyr Zelensky for western warplanes to intervene.
Gavin Cordon has more.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Friday, 11 March 2022.
