UK will allocate an additional $100m directly to the Ukrainian government budget, Downing Street said in a press statement on Monday.

The grant will be provided through the World Bank and is directed at mitigating financial pressures created by Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion.

“This grant could be used to support public sector salaries, allowing critical state functions to keep operating, as well as to support social safety nets and pensions for the Ukrainian people,” the statement said.

In a statement prime minister Boris Johnson said: “While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation.”

Meanwhile UK intelligence has said that Russian troops have made “minimal advances” in Ukraine over the weekend.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab on Sunday ruled out imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying this would lead to a “massive escalation”.

Also on Sunday, the PM put forward a six-point plan for the international community to support Ukraine.

“We cannot allow the Kremlin to bite off chunks of an independent country and inflict immense human suffering and then creep back into the fold,” Mr Johnson wrote in the New York Times.