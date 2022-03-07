Liveupdated1646630668

Boris Johnson news - live: UK to inject $100m into Ukraine’s economy as PM warns of ‘darker days ahead’

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 07 March 2022 05:24
Dominic Raab dismisses fears that Putin will use nuclear weapons as ‘rhetoric’

UK will allocate an additional $100m directly to the Ukrainian government budget, Downing Street said in a press statement on Monday.

The grant will be provided through the World Bank and is directed at mitigating financial pressures created by Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion.

“This grant could be used to support public sector salaries, allowing critical state functions to keep operating, as well as to support social safety nets and pensions for the Ukrainian people,” the statement said.

In a statement prime minister Boris Johnson said: “While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation.”

Meanwhile UK intelligence has said that Russian troops have made “minimal advances” in Ukraine over the weekend.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab on Sunday ruled out imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying this would lead to a “massive escalation”.

Also on Sunday, the PM put forward a six-point plan for the international community to support Ukraine.

“We cannot allow the Kremlin to bite off chunks of an independent country and inflict immense human suffering and then creep back into the fold,” Mr Johnson wrote in the New York Times.

France condemns ‘inhumane’ British policy on Ukrainian refugees

France has urged Britain to do more to help Ukrainian refugees trying to come to the UK from Calais, as Justice Secretary Dominic Raab defended the visa rules for those fleeing the conflict.

My colleague Sophie Wingate reports

It is claimed hundreds have been diverted from Calais to UK consulates in Paris and Brussels because they did not have a valid visa.

Sravasti Dasgupta7 March 2022 05:24
UK intel says Russia has made ‘minimal advances’ in UK

As Russian troops continue their invasion of Ukraine, UK intelligence has said that the troops have made ‘minimal advances’ over the weekend.

In a tweet on Monday, the ministry of defence said: “Russian forces probably made minimal ground advances over the weekend.”

“It is highly unlikely that Russia has successfully achieved its planned objectives to date.”

The ministry added that over the past 24 hours, a high level of Russian air and artillery strikes have continued to hit military and civilian sites in Ukrainian cities.

Recent strikes have targeted Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv, and been particularly heavy in Mariupol.

Sravasti Dasgupta7 March 2022 04:48
UK to inject $100m into Ukraine's economy

UK will allocate an additional $100m directly to the Ukrainian government budget, Downing Street said in a press statement on Monday.

The move is directed at mitigating financial pressures created by Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion.

“This grant could be used to support public sector salaries, allowing critical state functions to keep operating, as well as to support social safety nets and pensions for the Ukrainian people,” the statement said.

“The grant will be provided through the World Bank.”

The $100m pledge comes on top of the UK training 22,000 soldiers, supplying 2,000 anti-tank missiles, providing £100 million for economic reform and energy independence, and providing £120 million of humanitarian aid including £25 million of match funding to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.

In a statement prime minister Boris Johnson said: “While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation.”

(FILE) Boris Johnson visiting a school in Coalville, Leicestershire, on 26 August, 2020

(Getty)
Sravasti Dasgupta7 March 2022 04:16
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of all things UK politics as Russia wages its war in Ukraine.

Sravasti Dasgupta7 March 2022 04:12

