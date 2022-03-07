Boris Johnson news - live: UK to inject $100m into Ukraine’s economy as PM warns of ‘darker days ahead’
UK will allocate an additional $100m directly to the Ukrainian government budget, Downing Street said in a press statement on Monday.
The grant will be provided through the World Bank and is directed at mitigating financial pressures created by Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion.
“This grant could be used to support public sector salaries, allowing critical state functions to keep operating, as well as to support social safety nets and pensions for the Ukrainian people,” the statement said.
In a statement prime minister Boris Johnson said: “While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation.”
Meanwhile UK intelligence has said that Russian troops have made “minimal advances” in Ukraine over the weekend.
Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab on Sunday ruled out imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying this would lead to a “massive escalation”.
Also on Sunday, the PM put forward a six-point plan for the international community to support Ukraine.
“We cannot allow the Kremlin to bite off chunks of an independent country and inflict immense human suffering and then creep back into the fold,” Mr Johnson wrote in the New York Times.
France condemns ‘inhumane’ British policy on Ukrainian refugees
France has urged Britain to do more to help Ukrainian refugees trying to come to the UK from Calais, as Justice Secretary Dominic Raab defended the visa rules for those fleeing the conflict.
My colleague Sophie Wingate reports
France condemns ‘inhumane’ British policy on Ukrainian refugees
It is claimed hundreds have been diverted from Calais to UK consulates in Paris and Brussels because they did not have a valid visa.
UK intel says Russia has made ‘minimal advances’ in UK
As Russian troops continue their invasion of Ukraine, UK intelligence has said that the troops have made ‘minimal advances’ over the weekend.
In a tweet on Monday, the ministry of defence said: “Russian forces probably made minimal ground advances over the weekend.”
“It is highly unlikely that Russia has successfully achieved its planned objectives to date.”
The ministry added that over the past 24 hours, a high level of Russian air and artillery strikes have continued to hit military and civilian sites in Ukrainian cities.
Recent strikes have targeted Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv, and been particularly heavy in Mariupol.
