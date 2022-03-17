Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a media interview at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (PA Wire)

The Boris Johnson government is planning to prevent the rich and powerful from “abusing” the court to silence journalists and campaigners as a part of a series of reforms aimed at protecting free speech and targeting Russian oligarchs and other corrupt elites.

Mr Johnson promised to tackle the “chilling effect” of a “new kind of lawfare” that is being used by wealthy individuals to intimidate journalists through lengthy and expensive legal action.

The move comes days after Britain pushed through a new legislation to crack down on “dirty money” flowing through London, as a part of measures aimed at targeting those close to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

The deputy prime minister Dominic Raab will set out proposals that take aim at so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation. These will range from considering measures to change libel laws to strengthening public interest defence, capping the legal costs claimants could recover and requiring them to prove “actual malice”.

Meanwhile, the prime minister failed to secure commitments from Saudi Arabia to step up oil production to ease cost-of-living pressures, on a visit that was overshadowed by the announcement of three further executions in the desert kingdom.