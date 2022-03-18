Boris Johnson news - live: Starmer accuses PM of ‘breaking his promise yet again’ with MPs’ second jobs U-turn
Prime minister is yet again ‘saying one thing and doing another’, Labour leader claims
Boris Johnson’s government has ditched plans to limit MPs’ earnings from second jobs in a major rethink over the issue which sparked a sleaze scandal at Westminster, prompting Sir Keir Starmer to accuse the PM of “breaking his promise yet again”.
The move – which marks a stark reversal in tone from comments made by ministers during the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal – came as transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the government was investigating a number of yachts linked to Russian oligarchs currently moored in the UK.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson was landing back in the UK empty-handed this morning, having failing to secure commitments from Saudi Arabia to step up oil production to ease cost-of-living pressures, on a visit overshadowed by the announcement of three further executions in the desert kingdom.
The Labour leader described the prime minister as “going cap in hand from dictator to dictator” in his search for oil – but Foreign Office minister James Cleverly claimed it was “ridiculously distasteful” to compare Saudi Arabia with Russia.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: MP shares family selfie
A family selfie showing a beaming Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and seven-year-old daughter Gabriella has been shared by their local MP.
The picture posted on twitter shows the reunited family surrounded by daffodils.
MP Tulip Siddiq wrote: “So lovely to have uplifting conversations with Richard and Nazanin today.
“They are both relentless in their pursuit of justice and raised the plight of Morad Tahbaz with me. Here I was hoping to sleep for a week...
“Here’s their first family selfie! #NazaninIsFree.”
Hostages like Nazanin and Anoosheh ‘face long journey to normality’
Hostages face a “long journey” back to normality after being released, a charity chief executive said as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori returned to the UK.
Lara Symons, chief executive of charity Hostage International, has spoken about some of the struggles they may face after spending years detained in Iran.
She said: “When people think about normal life, they think about the life that they led before and, sadly, to some extent, that is not possible.
“You can’t go back to that because both you as a hostage and your family have been changed quite a lot by the experience.”
You can read the full story below.
Hostages like Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘face long journey to normality’
Lara Symons, 53, chief executive of Hostage International, spoke to the PA news agency about some of the struggles ex-hostages can expect to face.
Measures to stop oligarchs bullying critics ‘too little, too late’, says Labour
Government’s proposals aimed at stopping Russian oligarchs “abusing” the courts to silence critics are “too little, too late”, Labour has said.
Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said the measures marked a “welcome shift” – but argued they were insufficient.
And he hit out at the Conservatives’ “problematic” track record, accusing the party of “siding with Putin’s oligarchs against British journalists and campaigners” in the past.
You can read the full story below.
Measures to stop oligarchs bullying critics ‘too little, too late’, says Labour
Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed was responding to Government proposals to tackle Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation.
Western official questions whether Russia-Ukraine talks can ‘bear fruit'
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
Western countries are sceptical about the prospects for success in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, officials have told The Independent.
Both sides have indicated some progress towards a deal which would see Ukraine agree to neutrality and to limit its armed forces in return for security guarantees from Moscow.
But Western officials are keen to stress their belief that there is still a “very, very big gap between the positions”, one questioning whether the discussions can “bear fruit”.
Any progress is also likely to be affected by “events on the ground” – which has seen Russia continue to “pulverise” Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, with missiles and artillery, the officials believe.
They admit they do not know whether Vladimir Putin still intends an all-out assault to capture Kiev, after the original plan to take the capital hit fiercer then expected resistance.
It will “very costly” for Russia to attempt to do so now, it is believed, one official saying “Even Russia has to count the cost of casualties.”
There is evidence of “very low morale” among Russian troops – as they suffer substantial casualties – the officials say, and generals are likely to be among the dead because they have had to “go closer to the front” to oversee operations.
Nationwide protests planned after police strip search Black schoolgirl
A number of protests will be taking place across the UK in solidarity with a Black schoolgirl who was strip-searched by police while on her period after wrongly being accused of cannabis possession.
Our race correspondent Nadine White has the details here:
Child Q: Nationwide protests planned after police strip search Black schoolgirl
Campaigners and politicians condemn the treatment of the teenager - while critics take aim at the politicians who support police presence in schools.
Ukrainian MPs detail ‘medieval’ tactics and sexual violence of Vladimir Putin’s army
Ukrainian MPs visiting the UK have warned of the “medieval” tactics used by Russian forces, including sexual violence – and claim the Russian president has “shifted his strategy” to target women and children after failing to take Kyiv.
Accusing Vladimir Putin’s army of “crimes against humanity”, the parliamentarians outlined reports of elderly women being raped and executed, children with post-traumatic stress, and cities cut off from basic necessities.
The harrowing accounts came as the four MPs – given special dispensation to leave Ukraine by Volodymyr Zelensky, with men under 60 currently banned from doing so – briefed journalists on the situation ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports:
Ukrainian MPs detail ‘medieval’ tactics and sexual violence of Putin’s army
Humanitarian corridors have ‘turned red with the blood of people’
Douglas Ross says it would be ‘extremely dangerous’ to remove Boris Johnson from office
Seeking to remove Boris Johnson from office during the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “extremely dangerous”, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said ahead of his party’s annual conference this weekend in Aberdeen – which Mr Johnson is due to address.
Mr Ross was previously one of the leading voices within the Tories calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation over the Partygate scandal – a position which received the vocal support of most of the party’s 31 MSPs.
But last week the Moray MP revoked his letter of no confidence from the backbench 1922 Committee, citing the need for stability in government as it looks to respond to the ongoing aggression in Ukraine.
Speaking to the Telegraph, Mr Ross said: “I think it would be extremely dangerous to try to destabilise the United Kingdom when Russia is killing innocent people in Ukraine. Seeking to remove the Prime Minister just now would be a big boost to Vladimir Putin.”
He also stressed that his disagreement with the prime minister is not a personal one but, asked if he will support Mr Johnson to lead his party into the next general election, Mr Ross said: “I'm fully focused on the international crisis and the war in Ukraine, not some future general election years down the line.”
Government ‘unleashing chaos’ with Ukraine refugee sponsorship scheme, charity warns
The government is “unleashing chaos” through its Homes for Ukraine scheme and refugees could die before they are matched with a sponsor and can safely reach the UK, a charity has warned.
The scheme is a “smokescreen” and distraction from what really needs to happen, which is remove the visa requirement for Ukrainians like other European countries have done, said Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing – which runs Room for Refugees, the UK’s longest-running refugee hosting programme.
Ms Quresh said the government had put NGOs in an “invidious” position and foisted the scheme on them without prior consultation.
She only expects a “trickle” of refugees to arrive through the scheme because they will have to find people to become sponsors while abroad before they can apply, and then make their own way to the UK.
She warned it could take "months and months of processing" to safely match people to appropriate homes, adding: “Are some of the people going to be alive by the time the process has been gone through?”
Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports, as the payment kicks off a trans-Atlantic row.
Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.
The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.
Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not to leave Mr Tahbaz behind, when Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were freed to fly out.
Ex-US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Mike Pompeo also condemns ‘appeasement’ of Iran – claiming £393.8m will fund terrorism
