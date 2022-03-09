✕ Close Boris Johnson rejects calls to rethink fuel bills help, as Starmer warns of price spike.mp4

Prime minister Boris Johnson has disregarded calls to introduce a windfall tax on energy firms to help ease the spike in gas prices across the UK.

Addressing the Commons today, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned household energy bills could increase by a further £1000 in October, following £700 jump in April.

He called on Mr Johnson to introduce a one-off tax on energy companies, but the prime minister said it would push prices up higher.

In response, the leader of the Opposition asked Mr Johnson why he was instead choosing to stick by the same “failed” energy policy that plunged the UK into a crisis and allowed gas prices to “rocket”.

Boris Johnson replied saying Britain was shifting its focus to independent energy supplies, “maximising renewables” and nuclear energy.

He said the government will lay out a plan in the coming days to meet the “long term impacts of the spike in energy costs” and to “undo decisions made” by previous governments.