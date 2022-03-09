Boris Johnson news - live: PM rules out taxing energy firms to ease ‘rocketing’ household gas prices
Sir Keir Starmer warns household energy bills may increase by a further £1000 in October
Prime minister Boris Johnson has disregarded calls to introduce a windfall tax on energy firms to help ease the spike in gas prices across the UK.
Addressing the Commons today, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned household energy bills could increase by a further £1000 in October, following £700 jump in April.
He called on Mr Johnson to introduce a one-off tax on energy companies, but the prime minister said it would push prices up higher.
In response, the leader of the Opposition asked Mr Johnson why he was instead choosing to stick by the same “failed” energy policy that plunged the UK into a crisis and allowed gas prices to “rocket”.
Boris Johnson replied saying Britain was shifting its focus to independent energy supplies, “maximising renewables” and nuclear energy.
He said the government will lay out a plan in the coming days to meet the “long term impacts of the spike in energy costs” and to “undo decisions made” by previous governments.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has said that the UK is exploring a donation of anti-air missile systems to Ukraine.
He added that British intelligence suggests Russia has only been successful in one of its original objectives in Ukraine.
He said: “Of the initial Russian objectives I can announce to the House that they have been successful in achieving only one.
He added Russia’s objective “of targeting air defence has failed, preventing total air dominance.”
Watch: Boris Johnson rejects calls to rethink fuel bills help, as Starmer warns of price spike
Boris Johnson has rejected calls today at PMQs to rethink help with fuel bills.
Meanwhile, Keir Starmer warned that war in Ukraine could force a further £1,000 spike in household bills this autumn.
Prime minister Boris Johnson claimed the Kremlin had “singled out the UK for being in the lead on global sanctions … and in leading the world in defiance of the odious war Putin is leading in Ukraine.”
His remark appeared to prompt a wave of laughter among the Labour benches.
The prime minister has said the government is looking to create a scheme to allow people to offer homes to Ukrainian refugees.
Commons leader for the SNP Ian Blackford has called on the UK government to waive the visa restrictions for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
“This isn’t just incompetence, this is ideology,” he said, and urged the Home Office to “set aside its hostile environment.”
“We’ve seen this too many times,” he added, referencing Windrush and the Nationality and Borders bill, among others.
“Do not let the history of failure to repeat itself,” he said.
Keir Starmer asked the prime minister why he was choosing to stick by the “same failed” energy policy that plunged the UK into a crisis and allowed gas prices to “rocket”.
Boris Johnson replied saying Britain was shifting its focus to independent energy supplies, “maximising renewables” and nuclear energy.
Boris Johnson has said the government will lay out a plan in the coming days to meet the “long term impacts of the spike in energy costs.”
He vowed to “undo decisions made” by previous governments and prepare out people for the long term using sustainable options.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says household energy bills will increase by a further £1000 in October, following £700 jump in April
He called on the PM to introduce a for windfall tax, but Mr Johnson said it would push prices up higher.
Boris Johnson has said the government will be doing even more in the coming days to aid the situation in Ukraine.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace is expected to offer an update on the Russian invasion after PMQs.
Prime minister Boris Johnson has stood up in Commons and PMQs has begun.
Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs
Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Volodymyr Zelensky made his historic address to parliament.
The president of Ukraine appealed directly to MPs in the chamber via video link, channelling Winston Churchill to defiantly vow his war-torn country will not give up in the face of the Russian invasion.
It’s likely this week’s session of PMQs will focus on the situation in Ukraine, as well as sanctions the government will look to impose on Vladimir Putin.
