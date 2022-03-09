Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of MPs giving a standing ovation after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed MPs in the House of Commons via videolink on the latest situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, 8 March 2022 (UK Parliament/PA)

Britain’s decision to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year will send a “powerful signal” to the world, said Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Welcoming the coordinated announcement between the US and the UK to financially hurt Russia over its decision, Mr Zelensky said: “Either Russia will respect international law and not wage wars, or it will have no money.”

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged businesses to “use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected.”

Further tightening the sanctions, UK has made it a criminal offence for the Russian planes to enter UK airspace.

The Ukrainian president had evoked British war leader, Sir Winston Churchill, in an emotional address to MPs, as he vowed to fight Russian troops on all fronts.

“We will fight until the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost,” he said.

“We will fight in the forest, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.”