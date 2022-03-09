Boris Johnson news - live: Zelensky praises UK’s phasing out of Russian oil imports
Britain’s decision to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year will send a “powerful signal” to the world, said Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Welcoming the coordinated announcement between the US and the UK to financially hurt Russia over its decision, Mr Zelensky said: “Either Russia will respect international law and not wage wars, or it will have no money.”
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged businesses to “use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected.”
Further tightening the sanctions, UK has made it a criminal offence for the Russian planes to enter UK airspace.
The Ukrainian president had evoked British war leader, Sir Winston Churchill, in an emotional address to MPs, as he vowed to fight Russian troops on all fronts.
“We will fight until the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost,” he said.
“We will fight in the forest, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.”
UK tightens aviation sanctions against Russia
The government has made it a criminal offence for any Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps informed all UK airports that from 5 pm on Tuesday, air traffic control now has the power to tell pilots of Russian aircraft to not enter UK airspace, or to leave it by a certain route, reported Sky News.
Also, Airport operators can detain Russian aircraft under the new law. The policy is in line with “other sectors within the sanctions regime” that have been applied since Russia attacked Ukraine two weeks back, Mr Shapps said.
UK’s decision to phase out Russian oil a ‘powerful signal’ to the world
President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed Britain’s decision to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year, saying it will send a “powerful signal” to the world.
In his daily address to Ukraine , Mr Zelensky said: “This is a powerful signal to the whole world.
“Either Russia will respect internal law and not wage wars, or it will have no money.”
