Liveupdated1647317666

Boris Johnson news - live: PM says west made a ‘terrible mistake’ by continuing to rely on Russian oil

Johnson accused Putin of using west’s energy dependency on Russia for ‘blackmail’

Namita Singh
Tuesday 15 March 2022 04:14
Comments
<p>Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the West to end its ‘dependence’ on Russian oil and gas in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine </p>

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the West to end its ‘dependence’ on Russian oil and gas in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine

(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has urged the west to reduce its dependency on Russian energy as he prepares to leave for Saudi Arabia in a bid for increased oil and gas production to make up for the reduced supplies from Russia.

Prime minister, who is likely to meet with crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the west had made a “terrible mistake” by continuing its dependence on Russian and letting president Vladimir Putin “get away with” 2014 invasion of Crimea.

He accused Mr Putin of using West’s energy reliance on Russia for “blackmail”, adding “we cannot go on like this”.

“As long as the West is economically dependent on Putin, he will do all he can to exploit that dependence. And that is why that dependence must-- and will--now end,” he wrote.

Recommended

1647317289

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of UK politics for Tuesday, 15 March 2022.

Namita Singh15 March 2022 04:08

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in