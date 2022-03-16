Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he walks up the stairs after a family photo of the leaders of the the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a coalition of 10 states focused on security in northern Europe, following their meeting at Lancaster House in London (PA)

Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Wednesday to lobby the Gulf states to increase their production of fuel supplies to make up for reduced reliance on Russia.

In a statement issued by his office on Tuesday, the prime minister called the two countries “key international partners”.

The trip comes amid outcry from UK lawmakers, who urged Mr Johnson to scrap plans for a post-Brexit trade accord with Saudi Arabia as it executed 81 people over the weekend.

The government is also facing heat from the parliamentarians and is accused of wasting millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a so-called “festival of Brexit” calling it a “recipe for failure”.

The Unboxed: Creativity in the UK event, scheduled for next year, is supposed to showcase the country’s creative minds following its exit from the European Union with the government investing £120 million in it.

Slamming the initiative as “irresponsible use of public money”, the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee in a scathing report said the ministers failed to communicate a “compelling vision” to the public for a “vague and shape-shifting” event.