A Black politician has reported racist abuse received in response to an election campaign video to the Metropolitan Police.

Labour’s Dawn Butler received a torrent of abuse from online trolls after she released a video of herself rapping on a version of So Solid Crew’s “21 Seconds”.

The Labour candidate for the new Brent East seat constituency, who has been MP in Brent Central since 2015, recorded the clip to mark 21 days remaining until the general election on 4 July.

The Independent understands two images depicting monkeys have been reported to the Met Police.

Ms Butler said: “The abuse that Black women in public life receive is absolutely appalling.

“I can say that from personal experience and if people want just a snippet of what it is like, they can look for my regular ‘Block of the Week’ feature on social media every Friday, containing horrific abuse.”

The “21 Seconds” clip was posted last Thursday but she said further abuse this week over a post she made on X, formerly Twitter, highlights the issue.

Ms Butler was speaking to The Independent as the charity Glitch launches a campaign to address abuse aimed at Black women in politics ahead of polling day.

A racist image sent to Dawn Butler ( Screenshot )

Glitch’s Be Safe Online drive aims to raise awareness about digital “misogynoir” – a term for misogyny combined with racism – advocating for systemic change and sharing safeguarding tools.

Chantelle Lunt, a Labour councillor in Liverpool, said online abuse has previously escalated such that people have come to her house and let the air out of her car tyres.

Her campaign in May’s local elections was met with vitriol and, she says, people were questioning her fitness to run for public office based on her anti-racism work and unsubstantiated claims that she is not from the area.

“We’re not here to be abused, shouted at, bullied or harassed,” says Liverpool councillor Chantelle Lunt ( Chantelle Lunt )

“As someone who talks about racism, the way that the country and institutions need to change for the better, somehow made me ineligible to be a political candidate,” the former police officer told The Independent.

As a result of the abuse, she restricts replies on her online posts, operates separate accounts and has ensured her address remains confidential on the council’s public record.

“While we should be accountable to the public, we’re also people and I don’t think it’s fair to constantly have that slew of abuse,” she said.

“Black women in politics are seen as easy targets... but it’s not something that’s spoken about.

“It’s not something that we get additional support with, but it is a big part of the conversation. We’re not here to be abused, shouted at, bullied or harassed.”

1 in 5 social media posts about women are highly toxic, with Black women bearing the brunt of the most vile messages, a study shows ( PA )

In its most recent research, The Digital Misogynoir Report, Glitch analysed almost a million messages across five social media platforms, and found that one in five posts about women are highly toxic, with Black women bearing the brunt of the most vile messages.

Amnesty International’s Toxic Twitter report, published in 2018, showed that Black women are 84 per cent more likely than white women to be targeted by abusive tweets.

Glitch says it expects online abuse to escalate ahead of the general election.

Seyi Akiwowo, Glitch Founder and CEO, said she launched the organisation after experiencing “terrible” online abuse during her tenure as a councillor in east London.

“Be Safe Online provides what I needed most as a Black woman serving in elected office – structured and unwavering support,” Ms Akiwowo said.

“The vitriol that Black women in politics face is undeniable and inexcusable; our campaign refuses to accept it as normal.”

Bell Ribeiro-Addy: “I remember one time somebody actually called the office and they were just shouting the n-word down the phone” ( BBC/PA Wire )

Other Black women politicians, such as Bell Ribeiro-Addy, have been vocal about the abuse they’ve faced. The Labour candidate for Clapham and Brixton Hill told The Independent in 2022 that threats made her scared to do her job.

In 2021, a man was prosecuted after sending a stream of offensive messages to Black politician Florence Eshalomi.