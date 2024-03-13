Sunak ‘holds private meeting’ with head of 1922 committee amid Diane Abbott racism row
The prime minister reportedly met with Sir Graham Brady amid growing concerns about the the party
Starmer must support Diane Abbott and restore whip, says Dawn Butler
Rishi Sunak has reportedly held a meeting with the chairman of the 1922 committee amid reports that a Conservative Party donor allegedly made a series of racist comments about Diane Abbott.
The prime minister met with the leader of the committee, Sir Graham Brady, on Monday night amid growing concerns about the “direction” of the party, Sky News reported.
A source told the broadcaster that the pair met “briefly” after senior backbenchers met with Sir Graham over the weekend to express their views.
No10 and the Conservative Party have been contacted for a comment.
The growing concerns come following several turbulent days for the party, which has seen the defection of Lee Anderson to Reform and a row over their biggest-ever donor’s offensive remarks about Labour MP Ms Abbott.
Frank Hester, who donated £10m to the Conservatives last year, is reported to have said Ms Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.
His comments have been condemned by Downing Street as “racist and wrong”.
He later admitted making “rude” comments about Ms Abbott but said they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.
Tory donor Frank Hester says ‘differences should be discussed playfully’
The Tory donor accused of saying Diane Abbott “should be shot” has suggested differences should be discussed “playfully without seeking to cause offence”.
Frank Hester, who also allegedly said looking at the MP makes you “want to hate all black women”, said Britain should “celebrate the rich diversity of people”.
The businessman, who is the Conservative Party’s biggest donor having handed it £10m in the past year, is under fire over the comments which have been condemned by Labour as “racist”.
Read the full article by Archie Mitchell below:
Tory donor says ‘differences should be discussed playfully’ amid racism row
Frank Hester, who also allegedly said looking at Ms Abbott makes you ‘want to hate all black women’, said Britain should ‘celebrate the rich diversity of people’
Frank Hester responds to allegations
A statement released via Frank Hester’s firm on Monday said that he was “deeply sorry” and had rung Diane Abbott twice “to try to apologise directly for the hurt he has caused her”.
“Frank Hester accepts that he was rude about Diane Abbott in a private meeting several years ago but his criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin,” the statement said.
Mr Hester “abhors racism, not least because he experienced it as the child of Irish immigrants in the 1970s”, the statement said, adding: “He wishes to make it clear that he regards racism as a poison which has no place in public life.”
In response to a request by the BBC, a spokesperson for Mr Hester said the statement is not a confirmation of the alleged quotes in The Guardian.
Starmer urges Conservative Party to hand back Hester’s money
Sir Keir Starmer has described Frank Hester’s alleged racist remarks about Diane Abbott as “abhorrent” and urged the Conservative Party to hand back his money.
The Labour leader defended Ms Abbott as a “trailblazer” who has inspired others, while saying he does not “buy” the Tory line that Mr Hester’s comments were not racist or sexist.
He said: “Those comments about Diane Abbott are just abhorrent. Diane has been a trailblazer, she has paved the way for others.
“She has probably faced more abuse than any other politician over the years on a sustained basis.
“And I’m sorry, this apology this morning that pretends what was said was not racist or was not anything to do with the fact she is a woman… I don’t buy that, I’m afraid.”
What is the 1922 Committee
The 1922 Committee, also known as “the 22”, is a committee of all backbench Conservative MPs that meets weekly when the Commons is sitting.
Its chair, usually a senior MP and currently Sir Graham Brady, is elected by committee members and has considerable influence within the Parliamentary Party.
Despite its name, the 1922 Committee was actually set up in April 1923 following an initiative by new Conservative MPs elected at the 1922 General Election to facilitate cooperation within the party.
Dianne Abbot’s response to Frank Hester’s comments
In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Diane Abbott responded to Frank Hester’s comments about her, in which he said she made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.
“It is frightening. I live in Hackney, I don’t drive, so I find myself, at weekends, popping on a bus or even walking places, more than most MPs,” Ms Abbott said.
“I am a single woman and that makes me vulnerable anyway. But to hear someone talking like this is worrying.”
She added: “For all of my career as an MP I have thought it important not to live in a bubble, but to mix and mingle with ordinary people. The fact that two MPs have been murdered in recent years makes talk like this all the more alarming.”
What has Downing Street said about Frank Hester’s comments?
In a new statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The comments allegedly made by Frank Hester were racist and wrong. He has now rightly apologised for the offence caused and where remorse is shown it should be accepted.
“The Prime Minister is clear there is no place for racism in public life and as the first British-Asian Prime Minister leading one of the most ethnically diverse Cabinets in our history, the UK is living proof of that fact.”
What did Frank Hester say about Diane Abbott?
Frank Hester, chief executive of The Phoenix Partnership (TPP) is reported to have made the comments at a company meeting in 2019.
He allegedly said: “It’s like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you’re just like … you just want to hate all Black women because she’s there.
“And I don’t hate all black women at all, but I think she should be shot. [The executive] and Diane Abbott need to be shot.”
Sunak reportedly meets chair of 1922 committee
Rishi Sunak has reportedly held a meeting with the chairman of the 1922 committee after a Conservative Party donor allegedly made a series of racist comments about Diane Abbott.
The prime minister met with the leader of the committee, Sir Graham Brady, on Monday night amid growing concerns about the “direction” of the party, Sky News reported.
A source told the broadcaster that the pair met “briefly” after senior backbenchers met with Sir Graham over the weekend to express their views.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies