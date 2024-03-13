✕ Close Starmer must support Diane Abbott and restore whip, says Dawn Butler

Rishi Sunak has reportedly held a meeting with the chairman of the 1922 committee amid reports that a Conservative Party donor allegedly made a series of racist comments about Diane Abbott.

The prime minister met with the leader of the committee, Sir Graham Brady, on Monday night amid growing concerns about the “direction” of the party, Sky News reported.

A source told the broadcaster that the pair met “briefly” after senior backbenchers met with Sir Graham over the weekend to express their views.

No10 and the Conservative Party have been contacted for a comment.

The growing concerns come following several turbulent days for the party, which has seen the defection of Lee Anderson to Reform and a row over their biggest-ever donor’s offensive remarks about Labour MP Ms Abbott.

Frank Hester, who donated £10m to the Conservatives last year, is reported to have said Ms Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

His comments have been condemned by Downing Street as “racist and wrong”.

He later admitted making “rude” comments about Ms Abbott but said they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.