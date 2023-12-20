✕ Close Michael Gove calls for criminal case to be brought against Michelle Mone

UK inflation eased back to its lowest level for more than two years last month as falling petrol prices helped drive a bigger-than-expected fall, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 3.9 per cent in November, down from 4.6 per cent in October, and the lowest level since September 2021.

Most economists had been expecting inflation to fall to 4.3 per cent last month.

Elsewhere, a government minister has defended the government’s PPE procurement system as he was grilled on the Michelle Mone scandal.

Asked if he looked at it as “shameful” episode, Mr Stride told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he did not want to “prejudice” the investigation by the National Crime Agency and the legal case raised by the government.

But the minister defended the government’s “fast lane” for PPE deals. “If you turn the clock back to a time this country was under inordinate pressure. We were worried and fearful about the level of PPE that we might need,” said Mr Stride.