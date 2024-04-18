✕ Close Related video: Tory MP who reported Rayner to police refuses to say what alleged offences he thinks she has committed

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Tory MP has been suspended after being accused of using campaign funds to pay off “bad people”.

Mark Menzies, who represents Flyde, is alleged to have used thousands of pounds given by donors to fund medical expenses and to have made a late-night call to a 78-year-old aide asking for help because he had been locked up by people demanding money for his release.

The Fylde MP disputes the allegations reported by The Times, but the Conservative Party has launched an investigation into the claims .

Elsewhere, the police investigation into the sale of Angela Rayner’s former council house continues.

Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of trying to “smear a working-class woman” after the prime minister suggested the Labour leader should spend more time reading his deputy’s tax advice during an exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions.