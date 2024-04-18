Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1713428778

Tories face new sleaze accusations as Mark Menzies loses whip while Rayner probe continues - UK politics live

Mark Menzies accused of using campaign funds to pay off ‘bad people’ and medical expenses after being locked in a flat late at night

Matt Mathers
Thursday 18 April 2024 09:26
Comments
Close
Related video: Tory MP who reported Rayner to police refuses to say what alleged offences he thinks she has committed

A Tory MP has been suspended after being accused of using campaign funds to pay off “bad people”.

Mark Menzies, who represents Flyde, is alleged to have used thousands of pounds given by donors to fund medical expenses and to have made a late-night call to a 78-year-old aide asking for help because he had been locked up by people demanding money for his release.

The Fylde MP disputes the allegations reported by The Times, but the Conservative Party has launched an investigation into the claims.

Elsewhere, the police investigation into the sale of Angela Rayner’s former council house continues.

Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of trying to “smear a working-class woman” after the prime minister suggested the Labour leader should spend more time reading his deputy’s tax advice during an exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions.

1713428678

ICYMI: Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘smears’ over Angela Rayner tax row

Sir Keir Starmer mounted his strongest defence of Angela Rayner on Wednesday, accusing “billionaire” Rishi Sunak of “smearing a working-class woman” amid a row about her former living arrangements.

As the police confirmed they are investigating multiple allegations about Ms Rayner’s former council house, the Labour leader accused the PM himself of having used “schemes to avoid millions of pounds in tax”.

Full report:

Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘smears’ over Angela Rayner tax row

The police have said they are considering multiple other allegations in connection with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner

Matt Mathers18 April 2024 09:24
1713428589

In full: MP Mark Menzies loses Tory whip as party investigates claims he misused funds

A Tory MP has had the whip suspended over claims he misused campaign funds in the latest sleaze scandal to rock Rishi Sunak’s party.

Mark Menzies is alleged to have used thousands of pounds given by donors to fund medical expenses and to have made a late-night call to a 78-year-old aide asking for help because he had been locked up by “bad people” demanding money for his release.

The Fylde MP disputes the allegations reported by The Times, but the Conservative Party has launched an investigation into the claims.

Read the full report here:

MP Mark Menzies loses Tory whip as party investigates claims he misused funds

The Fylde MP is alleged to have used campaign funds to pay off ‘bad people’ and cover medical expenses

Matt Mathers18 April 2024 09:23
1713428542

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.

Today we’re covering the suspension of Mark Menzies over claims he misused campaign funds, the continuing police investigation into the sale of Angela Rayner’s former council house and other stories from Westminster and elsewhere.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Matt Mathers18 April 2024 09:22

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in