Tories face new sleaze accusations as Mark Menzies loses whip while Rayner probe continues - UK politics live
Mark Menzies accused of using campaign funds to pay off ‘bad people’ and medical expenses after being locked in a flat late at night
A Tory MP has been suspended after being accused of using campaign funds to pay off “bad people”.
Mark Menzies, who represents Flyde, is alleged to have used thousands of pounds given by donors to fund medical expenses and to have made a late-night call to a 78-year-old aide asking for help because he had been locked up by people demanding money for his release.
The Fylde MP disputes the allegations reported by The Times, but the Conservative Party has launched an investigation into the claims.
Elsewhere, the police investigation into the sale of Angela Rayner’s former council house continues.
Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of trying to “smear a working-class woman” after the prime minister suggested the Labour leader should spend more time reading his deputy’s tax advice during an exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions.
Sir Keir Starmer mounted his strongest defence of Angela Rayner on Wednesday, accusing “billionaire” Rishi Sunak of “smearing a working-class woman” amid a row about her former living arrangements.
As the police confirmed they are investigating multiple allegations about Ms Rayner’s former council house, the Labour leader accused the PM himself of having used “schemes to avoid millions of pounds in tax”.
In full: MP Mark Menzies loses Tory whip as party investigates claims he misused funds
A Tory MP has had the whip suspended over claims he misused campaign funds in the latest sleaze scandal to rock Rishi Sunak’s party.
Mark Menzies is alleged to have used thousands of pounds given by donors to fund medical expenses and to have made a late-night call to a 78-year-old aide asking for help because he had been locked up by “bad people” demanding money for his release.
The Fylde MP disputes the allegations reported by The Times, but the Conservative Party has launched an investigation into the claims.
