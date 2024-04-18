Liz Truss calls on David Cameron to give Israel more support after Iran attack

Liz Truss has called on foreign secretary David Cameron to give Israel more support following Iran’s attack.

Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel last Saturday (14 April).

The former prime minister said she is “concerned” the Foreign Office is “not wholly supportive of Israel”.

Ms Truss appeared on ITV show Peston on Wednesday (17 April) when she was asked by the presenter: “Do you think that David Cameron, the current foreign secretary, is supportive enough of Israel?”

Ms Truss replied: “I would like to see more support for Israel.”